Pompano Beach add Mack electric garbage truck to fleet

The streets of Pompano Beach, Florida will be cleaner and quieter than ever starting this week, thanks to a new, all-electric Mack LR waste truck that was delivered last week!

The city revealed the new truck in Coastal Waste & Recycling colors at a local e-mobility event last week. It’s the South Florida city’s first electric garbage truck — but won’t be its last.

“We see this as a pivotal moment in our commitment to sustainability. Partnering with Mack Trucks and our dealer network, Nextran Truck Centers, allows us to lead by example and drive positive change in our industry,” said Brendon Pantano, CEO of Coastal Waste & Recycling, at the truck’s public unveiling. “Working together, we developed routes for the LR Electric to ensure a full day’s work based on the application needs.”

Mack reports that Coastal Waste & Recycling is Florida’s first private waste hauler to go electric, and said in a LinkedIn post that the company would soon also be piloting a Volvo CE EC230 Electric 23-ton excavator, with similar service support from Nextran. “We look forward to harnessing the strength of this strategic move to further elevate innovation in our operations,” says Pantano.

The Mack LR BEV garbage trucks feature two 130 kW motors that produce a combined 496 peak horsepower, 4 NMC lithium-ion batteries, a 600V electrical system, and offer up to 150kW charge power with a max current of 200A over an SAE J1772/CCS plug. At that speed, Mack claims the truck can be fully recharged in under two hours.

Electrek’s Take

While conceptually similar to the recently revealed Volvo FM Low Entry cabover on sale in Europe, Volvo-owned Mack Trucks has successfully maintained its own identity. As such, the electric Mack LR waste truck should be familiar enough for operators to feel instantly at home — especially since one of Mack’s remits during the initial development of the electric LR (which has been in service for over four years now) was to make it feel and drive like “a real Mack.”

The feedback from Costal Waste’s operators and Pompano Beach homeowners is sure to be positive then, given that this “real Mack” does everything the diesel Mack does, only quietly, and without diesel fumes.