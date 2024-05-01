Costco Auto is offering thousands off new EVs from Volvo, Chevy, Polestar, and more

For a limited time, Costco members can take advantage of notable deals on several all-electric models from some big names in automotive, including Volvo and Polestar. Learn more about the current EV deals from the Costco Auto Program below.

If you’ve ever wandered the abundant and fruitful aisles of Costco, you’re aware of the savings you can accrue, from the TV deals at the front door to the $1.50 hot dogs as you exit. You take a quick trip inside, flash the members-only plastic, and hustle to the back to buy 20 avocados for six dollars, and boom! Your car suddenly looks like you’re going away to college; it’s packed so full of bulk deals.

What about purchasing or leasing a shiny new EV from Costco to help transport that glorious hall? If you opt for an electric SUV, you can probably fit not one but two of those fiddle-leaf fig trees you’ve always wanted.

Many people know Costco for its deals and, of course, free samples, but did you know the wholesale retailer has its own auto division? In true Costco fashion, club members can take advantage of significant vehicle savings, and May has some excellent opportunities to peruse.

2024 Chevy Equinox EV 3RS (Source: GM)

Costco Auto is offering EV specials for a limited time

As we enter May (crazy), the Costco Auto Program has shared its latest deals on new EV purchases and leases from Cadillac, Chevrolet, Polestar, and Volvo. This is the first time Costco Auto has offered deals like this from four separate automakers at once, so there’s a lot of potential savings at your disposal—as long as you’re a member of the Costco clan, of course.

Here’s how the EV deals from Costco Auto break down, sorted by brand:

These limited-time EV specials are available to Costco members today through July 31, 2024. You can learn more about all the program’s deals, including discounts on hybrids, by clicking here.

Is anyone else craving a slice and a hot dog from Costco now?