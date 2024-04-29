Get Blix’s Ultra e-bike with free accessories from $1,399, Anker PowerCore Reserve Power Station $110, and more

Kicking off this week’s Green Deals is a new Spring Savings sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $700 off its e-bike models and also giving you up to $465 in free add-on accessories, with the Ultra Fat-Tire All-Terrain e-bike hitting a new $1,399 low. It is joined by the return of the Anker PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Station to $110, as well as the Bosch Tronic 4000 6.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater at $158. Plus all of the other green deals that have dropped today or are still hanging on from last week.

Blix Ultra Fat-Tire All-Terrain e-bike hits new $1,399 low with $328 in free accessories

Blix Bikes has an ongoing Amazing Spring Savings sale that is taking up to $700 off its e-bikes and also including up to $500 in free add-on accessories while supplies last. One of the notable standouts is Blix’s Ultra Fat-Tire All-Terrain e-bike for $1,399 shipped, with $328 in free accessories along with your purchase. Down from its $2,099 price tag, today’s deal gives you back a combined $1,028 in savings and lands at a new all-time low, beating out Black Friday prices. Along with the e-bike you’ll also be receiving your free accessories package that includes both a front and rear rack, a cushion for the rear rack, and passenger foot pegs for the rear as well. Blix also offers an additional way to save by using the promo code RIDETOGETHER for $200 off when purchasing two e-bikes together.

The Blix Ultra e-bike is equipped with a 750W geared rear hub motor and your choice between one or two 48V batteries that pushes this e-bike up to max speeds of 20 to 28 MPH and travels a range of 40-80 miles, depending on your choice of battery setup. It offers five levels of pedal-assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, odometer, speedometer, travel distance, pedal assist settings, and also supports Bluetooth connectivity to the Blix app for more comprehensive performance data. It also comes stocked with an integrated LED headlight and a pair of 26-inch fat tires for a smoother ride. Plus, with this deal you’ll also be getting the rear rack that can hold cargo and passengers alike with the added foot pegs should you be bringing another person along with you.

Anker PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Station returns to $110

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Station for $109.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Recently fetching $150, with an original $170 MSRP, this device rode its MSRP throughout 2023, with only a few discounts ever occurring – the biggest of which dropped costs to a $119 low. In the new year we saw a drop down to its new list price as the company switched from LiFePO4 batteries to typical models, followed by a drop in price to its new $105 low at the start of last month. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat 27% markdown off the going rate that lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

This power station has a 60,000mAh (192Wh) capacity that is tailored for personal use throughout your days rather than powering your camping sites. It sports a compact design of 4.59 inches by 4.59 inches by 8.17 inches and only weighs 5 pounds, making it easy to store and carry. You can even connect it to a solar panel for solar charging on-the-go, taking just 4 hours with a 60W input. It features a built-in retractable light with two brightness modes alongside an S.O.S. button to provide emergency lighting for safety during power outages or other emergency situations. You’ll also get four output ports to cover your personal devices: two USB-As and two USB-Cs. And for protection, you can even get a custom co2CREA Hard Case for $33.

Bosch Tronic 4000 6.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater now $158

Amazon is offering the Bosch Thermotechnology Tronic 4000 6.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $158.40 shipped. Down from $250, it spent the first half of 2023 keeping between its MSRP and $200. It wasn’t until Labor Day sales that we saw it drop further to its former $160 low, which we didn’t see beaten until March when its fell to the new $154 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 37% markdown off the going rate that gives you a solid $92 in savings and returns costs to the second-lowest price we have tracked. This 6.5kW under-sink tankless water heater is designed to provide an endless supply of instantaneous hot water to one or more commercial/residential sinks. It can be installed in a 360 degree orientation, with its 13-inch by 8.5-inch by 4.5-inch size making it easy to fit in tight under-counter spaces, and its low 0.55 GPM activation flow rate works perfectly for commercial low-flow faucets. It boasts a 96% thermal efficiency rate with no standby heat loss, saving you time, water, and money.

