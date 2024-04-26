Save $700 on Heybike Explore e-bike at $1,199, NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike for $1,300, and more

We’ve got another day of e-bike discounts on today’s Green Deals, headlined by Heybike’s Mother’s Day Sale that it taking up to $700 off a large selection of models, most notably the Explore Step-Thru Off-Road e-bike for $1,199. It is joined by another 1-day sale on the NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike that is back at its $1,300 low, as well as another returning low rate for the blue Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike at $954. Plus all of the other days’ Green Deals that are still going.

Heybike Mother’s Day Sale takes $700 off Explore e-bike now at $1,199

Heybike has launched a Mother’s Day Sale that is taking up to $700 off a large selection of the company’s popular e-bike models, with some receiving free add-on accessories as well. The greatest of these deals is on the Explore Step-Thru Off-Road e-bike for $1,199 shipped. Down from its usual $1,899 price tag, this model has seen relatively few discounts over the last year in comparison with some of its counterparts. Last month was the first time since the start of the new year that we saw a price cut, dropping costs to the new $1,049 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 37% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $150 above the all-time low. You can learn more about this model below or by reading our hands-on review.

Heybike’s Explore Step-Thru e-bike comes equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor (1,200W peak) alongside a 48V battery that gets the bike up to a max speed of 28 MPH for up to 70 miles on a single charge. You can customize your riding experience through its five different pedal assist levels and 7-speed gears, with a twist grip throttle for pure electric action, while the 4-inch wide puncture-resistant fat tires ensure effortless handling when you go off the beaten path. It also features mechanical disc brakes, a shock-absorbing suspension fork, a shock-absorbing saddle, a rear cargo rack, LED head and taillights, a kickstand, as well as an LCD display that gives you real-time performance statuses and allows for setting adjustments. It also comes with two free baskets – one for the front, and a larger cargo basket to mount on its rear rack.

Get the NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike at $1,300 low for today only

Today only, Best Buy is offering the NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike for $1,299.99 shipped. Down from its usual $2,200 price tag, in the new year we’ve seen two previous 1-day sales like this back on Valentine’s day, where it fell to $1,500 and at the top of this month, where it returned to $1,300 for the first time since Labor Day sales. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat 41% markdown off the going rate and landing as a return to the all-time low matching Labor Day sales. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below the fold or by reading through our hands-on review.

The NIU BQI-C3 Pro comes equipped with a 750W peak-rated rear hub motor alongside dual 48V 10.0Ah batteries that propel the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 90 miles on a single charge. It fully recharges from empty in just five hours, and settings can be monitored and controlled via the companion app thanks to NIU’s smart control technology that has been carried over to this model from its popular lines of electric scooters. It also comes with plenty of extra features that enhance the riding experience like a kickstand, the integrated rear cargo rack, fenders for both wheels, an LED headlight and taillight, puncture-resistant tires, internally routed wiring, IP65 waterproof rating for the motor, IP67 waterproof rating for the battery, and a 3.5-inch TFT color display that gives you real-time readouts of both individual battery levels, distance, travel times, speed, and more.

Save $1,346 on Hover-1’s blue Altai Pro R500 e-bike at $954

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike (blue model) for $954.46 shipped. Down from its regular $2,300 price tag, it wasn’t until early Christmas sales that we saw the price get taken down to $1,386, with most of the discounts we’ve seen in 2024 so far being on the other color schemes, except two – first to $1,138 in March and then further to the $922 low at the top of the month. Today’s deal comes in as a 59% markdown off the going rate, giving you $1,346 in savings and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked. The red model is currently going for $2,116 shipped, and the jet black model going for $2,108 shipped.

The Altai Pro R500 is designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 60 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Through the Hover-1 E-Mobility app you can even track your riding distance, navigate with GPS, and adjust the e-bike’s settings.

