CASE shows off electric construction equipment in the UK [CIO interview]

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Apr 25 2024 - 8:10 am PT
CASE recognized for delivering first sustainable UK roadshow

CASE Construction Equipment broke new ground last week, when it became the first to deliver a certified sustainable product roadshow in the UK.

During a two-day event in central England, CNH Industrial (for CASE New Holland) showed off a full line-up of electric construction machinery. The event allowed local equipment operators and other stakeholders a chance to sample the battery electric machines and learn about a variety of other carbon reducing initiatives, including sustainable charging and waste management.

“At CNH increasing productivity for our customers in a sustainable way is a key priority. We are investing in alternative propulsion, fuel use/input cost reductions, and other innovative technologies, and this is just the tip of the iceberg,” reads the official CNH release covering the UK event. “A roadshow featuring heavy construction machinery inevitably has an impact on the land, so after the show we restored the site to its original condition. And our achievements were independently recognized with the ISO 20121 certification – a methodology first applied at the 2012 London Olympics – which rewards sustainable event organization.”

CASE electric construction equipment

The CASE roadshow featured compact and large electric excavators, electric wheel loaders, and a cabless track loader. Some of CNH’s UK staff were on hand to demonstrate the EVs and pose for a photo shoot with their sustainability certificate (above).

In addition to CASE and New Holland, CNH also owns a number of regionally focused ag equipment brands that includes STEYR, Raven, Flexi-Coil, and Kongskilde. The company merged with Fiat Industrial back in 2013.

Electrek’s Take

We had the chance to interview CNH chief innovation officer (CIO) Marc Kermisch on the Heavy Equipment Podcast a few weeks ago, where we discussed the impact of automation and electrification on construction and agriculture, the lack of new farm and equipment operators, alternative fuels, and more. You can check that out, below, and let us know what you think of CASE’s sustainable roadshow in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

