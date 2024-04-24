BMW unveils 2025 i4 with a reimagined gloss black front end and sportier digitized interior

BMW USA has shared initial details of its 2025 model year i4 EV ahead of the all-electric sedan’s official launch this summer. Updates include a redesigned front fascia (all hail the kidney!), new exterior colors, and a digitized interior with sportier textiles.

The BMW i4 debuted as a 2022 model-year sedan, which we at Electrek have had the chance to test out multiple times (with mostly nice things to say about it). It’s not the flashiest or most powerful of the BMW “i” line of BEVs and has been updated with lower specs to make it one of the German automaker’s most affordable models.

In fact, the version of the i4 before today’s incoming 2025 model is BMW’s most affordable EV lease option. Last summer, we saw BMW introduce a new variant of the 2024 i4 called xDrive40, positioned between the dual-motor i4 M50 and the single-motor i4 eDrive40.

Today, BMW USA has begun teasing its 2025 i4 models, including a redesigned M50 xDrive.

Source: BMW USA

















BMW shares new 2025 i4 details, just no pricing yet

Per BMW USA, the 2025 model year versions of the i4 BEVs have received cosmetic updates inside and out. The German automaker states the sedan’s slim headlights and vertical kidney grille have been refreshed. The former sees adaptive single LED modules that generate a “Welcome Light” animation when the drive gets within ten feet.

The latter gains a new matte chrome finish and its upper section has been fully enclosed to further showcase its high-gloss black finish (seen above). The M Sport package of the 2025 BMW i4 now also includes a lower diffuser in the rear bumper, finished in high-gloss black to match its air intakes on the front fascia. Those elements were Cerium Grey in previous i4 models.

New exterior colors have been added as configurable options, including Cape York Green metallic and Vegas Red metallic. Future 2025 BMW i4 customers will also be able to select from several new alloy wheel options, including 19-inch M Aero bi-color wheels available in the M Sport package.

Inside the 2025 i4, BMW said it focused on providing digitalization and “a sharper sporting profile.” A new QuickSelect feature in iDrive reduces the number of physical buttons in the cockpit, and additional features can be activated via touch on the sedan’s center display, including climate control and seat/steering wheel heating. Here are some more deets, per the release:

The new BMW i4 and new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe are fitted as standard with sport seats in perforated Sensatec. Vernasca leather trim with decorative quilting is available in five colors, including the new bi-color Black with Red Highlight. 2025 BMW i4s and new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupes come standard with a two-spoke steering wheel with polygonal rim and illuminated multifunction buttons. Adding the M Sport Package now brings an M leather steering wheel in a three-spoke design with a flat-bottomed rim and a black center stripe marking the 12 o’clock position. The three-spoke M leather steering wheel standard on the i4 M50 xDrive and M440i models additionally features M tricolor stitching and a red stripe at top dead center.

The new EVs will arrive powered by BMW Operating System 8.5, which will enable updated cloud-based BMW Maps navigation and more holistic access to the My BMW App. Two elements BMW’s press release lacks are any mention of upgrades to the 2025 i4’s performance and what its variants will cost when they launch.

The automaker says pricing will be announced soon, ahead of the official launch of the 2025 i4 in July 2024. The BEVs continue to be built near BMW’s headquarters in Munich, Germany. Here’s a look at the European version of the i4 while we await more details.