Nissan Micra EV to debut later this year as new low-cost electric car

Another affordable electric car is set to be unveiled later this year as Nissan looks to boost EV sales. Nissan will unveil a new Micra EV as its newest low-cost electric car.

Nissan has been teasing an electric Micra successor for several years now. The new EV was previewed as part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

Over two years ago, the company claimed, “This all-new model will be designed by Nissan and engineered and manufactured by Renault using our new common platform.”

The entry-level EV was part of the Alliance’s plans to invest 23 billion euros ($24.5 billion) over a five-year period to kick off its EV offensive. Nissan unveiled its own business update last month as it looks to cut costs and introduce affordable EVs.

Nissan’s new “Arc” business plan aims for “significant next-generation EV cost reduction” through its partnerships and technology.

The automaker is preparing to launch five new electric cars soon. In November, Nissan revealed an up to £3bn ($3.8B) investment to build three new EVs at its Sunderland factory, including an electric Juke, Qashqai, and its LEAF successor.

Nissan Concept 20-23 electric car (Source: Nissan)

Nissan Micra EV to arrive as a new low-cost option

However, Nissan will kick things off with the Micra EV, which will be unveiled later this year. It will be Nissan’s latest low-cost electric car as it looks to satisfy growing demand.

Although Nissan has yet to reveal full details, it’s expected to ride on the same AmpR Small Platform used to power the Renault 5. The Renault features up to 249 miles range from a 52 kWh battery, and the Nissan Micra EV is expected to boast similar numbers.

(Source: Nissan)

It could also offer smaller battery options, like 40 kWh, good for 186 miles range, at a lower price point.

According to Auto Express, the Micra EV will be the first of Nissan’s new electric car lineup. The new low-cost EVs’ design is expected to be closer to that of the Ariya, as sources have also indicated with the new LEAF.

Nissan Ariya (Source: Nissan)

Nissan said it aims to reduce the costs of its new electric models by 30% by developing “EVs in families, integrating powertrains, utilizing next-gen manufacturing, group sourcing, and battery innovations.”

The automaker expects that by focusing on these areas, its electric cars will achieve price parity with gas-power vehicles by 2030 (if not sooner).

Nissan also plans to introduce new EV batteries, such as all-solid-state, to gain a competitive advantage. It kicked off construction on its new all-solid-state EV battery pilot line this week.