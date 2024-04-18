Lectric’s just-revealed XPress e-bike sees $500 off launch discount, Anker SOLIX C800 Plus at $499, and more

It’s been a week of new beginnings in the e-bike market, with today’s green deals once again headlined by a special pre-order discount, this time on Lectric’s all-new XPress Commuter e-bikes, with some models receiving $500 off discounts along with free extra batteries – all starting from $999. It is joined by Anker’s latest SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station returning to its $499 low, as well as a return 1-day sale on the NIU KQi3 Max Folding Electric KickScooter for $760. Plus, you’ll also find all of the other day’s best Green Deals below.

Pre-order the new Lectric XPress Commuter e-bikes with $500 launch discount and extra battery

Lectric eBikes has launched its new XPress Commuter e-bikes line with four specific models to choose from. You can read up on what’s new in our initial announcement coverage. The biggest savings are to be had on the XPress 750 High-Step model for $1,299 shipped or the XPress 750 Step-Thru model which is also going for $1,299 shipped. Both are down from a $1,799 price tag, with today’s $500 off deal being the first official discount on these new models as well as the new all-time low going forward. Jumping on this deal now not only gets you $500 off the going rate until it begins shipping in June, which is when we expect it to return to its MSRP but also scores you a free extra battery that is valued at $500 as well.

The Lectric XPress 750 e-bike has two color schemes that also go along with its designs, with the high-step model coming in black and the step-thru model coming in white. They are equipped with a 750W rear hub motor (1,310W peak) and a removable 48V battery that pushes the e-bikes up to 28 MPH for up to 60 miles normally (doubled with your extra battery). They have five levels of pedal assistance that are monitored by a unique torque sensor combined with the company’s PWR+ technology, as well as an ergonomic below-the-bar trigger throttle for pure electric action. It also comes with a variety of features like puncture-resistant tires, hydraulic mineral oil brakes, a 7-geared freewheel paired with a Shimano derailleur, removable pedals, a thru axle wheel attachment system for tool-free installations, kickstand, a hidden cable routing system, an integrated headlight and taillight, and a full-color LCD display with a USB-A port to charge your personal device.

You’ll also find the standard models available for pre-order as well, with the black high-step model going for $999 shipped, and the white step-thru model also going for $999 shipped. Unlike the above models, these do not have the upgraded 750W motors but instead sport 500W rear hub motors (1,092W peak) alongside the same removable 48V batteries that can also reach a 28 MPH top speed, but with a lesser 45-mile range. Aside from those differences though (and the inclusion of the extra battery) these e-bikes offer the same features as the 750 models, all the way down to the USB-A port for device charging.

Anker’s new SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station returns to $499 low

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its newest SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station for $499 shipped, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. Down from its $649 price tag, this is only the second official discount since the device’s release last month, which saw a similar launch discount down to the $499 low. You can get a full rundown on what to expect from our initial launch coverage. All-in-all, you’re looking at a 23% markdown off the going rate, which also matches the current discount on Anker’s website as well and returns costs to the all-time lowest price we’ve seen. You’ll also find bundle options available, with it coming with a 100W or 200W solar panel for $848 or $1,048, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupons.

You’ll also find the standard C800 model on sale as well for $449, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. The only difference here is the lack of the two LED camping lights and their respective pole arm, giving you a $50 difference in price. Aside from this, you’ll receive all the same features as the Plus model, so decisions likely lie on how much lighting you already have for your campsite or for emergency power outages. You’ll also find some bundle options available as well, with the standard model paired along with a 100W or 200W solar panel for $798 or $998, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupons.

NIU KQi3 Max Foldable Electric KickScooter hits $760 in another 1-day sale

Best Buy is offering the NIU KQi3 Max Foldable Electric KickScooter for $759.98 shipped through the end of the day. Normally fetching $1,000, this model saw few discounts over 2023, dropping to $559 with the biggest of them. Last month we saw this same 1-day discount down to $760, with today’s deal coming in as a repeat 24% markdown off the going rate that lands at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a 450W rear-wheel drive motor and a 48V battery, this scooter can reach top speeds of 23.6 MPH with a range of up to 40 miles and can handle up to a 25% incline. It features a triple braking system alongside self-healing tires that are able to seal themselves if and when punctured, giving you a more worry-free ride. It also features a halo headlight, brake lights, a foldable frame, and an array of smart capabilities through the NIU app or the LED display, such as allowing you to lock your scooter, check your riding statistics, and even customize your speed and cruise control functions.

