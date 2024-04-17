 Skip to main content

US to restore tariffs on solar panels from China – Reuters

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Apr 17 2024 - 3:31 pm PT
16 Comments
US solar tariffs
Photo: First Solar

The Biden administration is expected to restore US tariffs on imported solar panels from China and other countries, according to a Reuters exclusive.

According to “two sources familiar with the White House plans,” Reuters reports, South Korea’s Hanwha Qcells, investing $2.5 billion in US solar manufacturing, requested that the two-year-old trade exemption for imported solar panels be reversed.

Qcells formally petitioned the US trade representative on February 23 to reinstate the solar tariffs, and seven other US solar manufacturers, also investing billions combined, wrote letters of support.

Reuters’ sources said that no timeline has been decided for when the tariffs will be reinstated.

More than 40 US solar equipment factories planned since President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022 will benefit from the foreign solar goods tariff.

It was the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) that lobbied for the tariff exemption because US installers and developers rely on cheap imports to keep costs down. Reuters said:

In a statement, SEIA did not address the exemption directly but advocated for an increase in the amount of solar cells that can be imported tariff-free to help companies assembling American-made panels.

Read more: The US’s first-ever complete solar supply chain is coming

If you’re considering going solar, it’s always a good idea to get quotes from a few installers. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. It has hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use, and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisors to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –ad*

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Green Energy

Green Energy
Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief: A daily technical, …
EGEB Solar power China Inflation Reduction Act

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.