BYD unveils new low-cost ‘interstellar chariot’ electric SUV complete with a drone landing

If you ever wanted an electric SUV that looked straight out of a Star Wars movie (other than Tesla’s Cybertruck), BYD has just the vehicle for you. BYD’s Fang Cheng Bao brand unveiled its new Super 3 electric SUV concept Tuesday, which has a rugged “interstellar chariot” design. Complete with a landing pad for your drone, the new EV is expected to cost less than $28,000 (200,000 yuan).
BYD announced its new Fang Chang Bao brand last June as its fifth sub-brand. Fang Chang Bao specializes in personalized and professional-grade new energy vehicles (NEVs).
Its first vehicle, the Bao 5, launched in November. The off-road SUV is a plug-in hybrid model based on the brands’ new tech platform, Dual Mode Off-Road, or DMO.
BYD said the Fang Chang Bao brand would launch a range of vehicles, from off-roaders to sports cars.
At its Spring Conference on April 16, the brand revealed three new models: its flagship Bao 8 SUV, a Super 9 convertible sportscar, and the Super 3 rugged SUV concept.
Unlike the Boa 5, the Super 3 will be 100% electric. BYD says the electric SUVs’ chassis is “Star Wars” inspired. Once the concept goes into production, it’s expected to go by the name Bao 3.
BYD’s new electric SUV is aimed at younger buyers with a rugged “interstellar chariot” design. It even comes with a drone landing on the roof for a “car-to-sky” experience.
The new electric SUV will debut next week at Auto China 2024. According to CarNewsChina, the Bao 3 (Super 3) is expected to start at around $27,500 (200,000 yuan).
Meanwhile, the Bao 8 will sit above the Bao 5 as a larger SUV. It will be based on BYD’s DMO platform as a Toyota Land Cruiser rival with prices around $69,000 (500,000 yuan).
The Super 9 fuses speed with art as a specialized sports car. It features a space-cockpit interior design.
BYD sold 3,550 Bao 5 models in March, up from 2,310 in February as the brand ramps up output. The Bao 5 starts at $40,000 (289,800 yuan) in China.
The automaker expects sales to grow over 20% with new models in wide-ranging segments including low-cost, luxury, mid-size SUVs, pickups, and sports cars.
