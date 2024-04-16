 Skip to main content

BYD unveils new low-cost ‘interstellar chariot’ electric SUV complete with a drone landing

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Apr 16 2024 - 11:41 am PT
13 Comments
BYD-interstellar-chariot

If you ever wanted an electric SUV that looked straight out of a Star Wars movie (other than Tesla’s Cybertruck), BYD has just the vehicle for you. BYD’s Fang Cheng Bao brand unveiled its new Super 3 electric SUV concept Tuesday, which has a rugged “interstellar chariot” design. Complete with a landing pad for your drone, the new EV is expected to cost less than $28,000 (200,000 yuan).

BYD reveals rugged new “interstellar chariot’ electric SUV

BYD announced its new Fang Chang Bao brand last June as its fifth sub-brand. Fang Chang Bao specializes in personalized and professional-grade new energy vehicles (NEVs).

Its first vehicle, the Bao 5, launched in November. The off-road SUV is a plug-in hybrid model based on the brands’ new tech platform, Dual Mode Off-Road, or DMO.

BYD said the Fang Chang Bao brand would launch a range of vehicles, from off-roaders to sports cars.

At its Spring Conference on April 16, the brand revealed three new models: its flagship Bao 8 SUV, a Super 9 convertible sportscar, and the Super 3 rugged SUV concept.

Unlike the Boa 5, the Super 3 will be 100% electric. BYD says the electric SUVs’ chassis is “Star Wars” inspired. Once the concept goes into production, it’s expected to go by the name Bao 3.

BYD-interstellar-chariot
BYD Fang Cheng Bao Super 3 electric SUV concept (Source: BYD)

BYD’s new electric SUV is aimed at younger buyers with a rugged “interstellar chariot” design. It even comes with a drone landing on the roof for a “car-to-sky” experience.

The new electric SUV will debut next week at Auto China 2024. According to CarNewsChina, the Bao 3 (Super 3) is expected to start at around $27,500 (200,000 yuan).

BYD-interstellar-chariot
BYD Fang Cheng Bao Super 3 electric SUV concept (Source: BYD)

Meanwhile, the Bao 8 will sit above the Bao 5 as a larger SUV. It will be based on BYD’s DMO platform as a Toyota Land Cruiser rival with prices around $69,000 (500,000 yuan).

The Super 9 fuses speed with art as a specialized sports car. It features a space-cockpit interior design.

BYD-interstellar-chariot
BYD Fang Cheng Bao vehicles (Source: Fang Cheng Bao)

BYD sold 3,550 Bao 5 models in March, up from 2,310 in February as the brand ramps up output. The Bao 5 starts at $40,000 (289,800 yuan) in China.

The automaker expects sales to grow over 20% with new models in wide-ranging segments including low-cost, luxury, mid-size SUVs, pickups, and sports cars.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

BYD

BYD

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising