Daily EV Recap: Hyundai goes all in on electric

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):

Hyundai US boss calls out the competition as the brand goes ‘all in’ on electric vehicles

Elon Musk talks Tesla Secret Plan Part 2, how it is going 8 years later

Tesla plans new world’s largest Supercharger with an impressive 200 stalls

Silent, 70-ton Scania semi gets to work on Swedish timber farm

Watch the solar eclipse impact the US grid in real time

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!