Tesla plans new world’s largest Supercharger with an impressive 200 stalls

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Apr 8 2024 - 8:44 am PT
20 Comments
charging EV

Tesla has unveiled plans for a new world’s largest Supercharger station, with an impressive 200 stalls in Yeehaw Junction, Florida.

It was just over a month ago that we learned that Tesla planned a new world’s largest Supercharger station – a new 164-stall station in California.

Now, Tesla is already planning to beat that and by a significant margin.

Tesla has now filed for a new mega Supercharger station in Florida with an astonishing 200 stalls:

Yeehaw Junction is located along 3 highways connecting south and central Florida as well as the coast. It makes the site strategically located for a charging station and Tesla is investing big on it.

Currently, the location only has a truck stop with a Dunkin and Subway. It will be interesting to see if the massive Supercharger station will help bring more amenities to the location or if Tesla deploys its own, which it has been doing at a few bigger locations lately.

Electrek’s Take

This is beautiful to see. The infrastructure is obviously a big part of the solution to accelerate EV adoption and Tesla has been on top of the problem for a while.

There have been concerns as Tesla opens up the Supercharger network to all other EVs, which will put a lot more stress on the network, but it is nice to see Tesla investing in much bigger charging stations in anticipation of the increased usage.

Tesla is also planning to add pull-through stalls at its new stations, 8 stalls in this case, to support vehicles with trailers as EVs become bigger and more capable of towing.

All good stuff.

