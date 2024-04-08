3 of Oklahoma’s first NEVI EV charging stations will be Tesla Superchargers

Oklahoma approved more than $8 million in federal funds for Tesla and two other companies to build DC fast chargers along its interstates.

The three companies will provide a combined $7 million in private funding match to build 13 combined DC fast charging stations. This first round of awards will complete the buildout of I-35, I-40, and I-44 as Alternative Fuel Corridors:

In addition to Tesla, the other two participating private companies are Oklahoma City-headquartered Love’s Travel Stops and Tulsa-based DC fast charger installer Francis Energy.

Tesla will install three Superchargers, and they’ll be located at the I-44 exit 240 in Catoosa, the I-40 exit 240B in Henryetta, and the I-44 exit 125B in Oklahoma City. In order to qualify for National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funding, they’ll be equipped with Magic Docks – that is, CCS compatibility.

The Love’s Travel stores will install DC fast chargers at eight different locations, and Francis Energy will be installing them at two sites.

All 13 EV charging stations are expected to come online next year.

Oklahoma’s NEVI EV charger installation program, EVOK, is responsible for spending $66 million from 2022-27 in NEVI Formula Program funds to create a state EV charging network. The federal NEVI program allocates $5 billion over five years to help US states create a network of EV charging stations. The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The NEVI program requires EV charging stations to be available every 50 miles and within one travel mile of the Alternative Fuel Corridor. EV charging stations must include at least four ports with connectors capable of simultaneously charging four EVs at 150 kilowatts (kW) each, with a total station power capacity of 600 kW or more.

The charging stations must have 24-hour public accessibility and provide amenities like restrooms, food and beverage, and shelter.

Tesla is cashing in on the Biden administration’s NEVI charger program. POLITICO’s E&E News reported on February 20, after conducting an exclusive public records analysis, that “Tesla is installing more charging plazas than any other company funded by Biden’s 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law… Tesla has won almost 13% of all EV charging awards from the law, earning it a total of more than $17 million in infrastructure grants.”

