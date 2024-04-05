 Skip to main content

Tesla is unveiling its new ‘robotaxi’ on August 8

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Apr 5 2024 - 2:28 pm PT
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker is planning to unveil its new ‘robotaxi’, a next-generation self-driving vehicle, on August 8th.

After the Cybertruck, Tesla has been expected to release two highly anticipated new electric vehicles: a smaller and cheaper electric car, commonly referred to as the “$25,000 Tesla Model 2”; and a new “dedicated robotaxi,” a vehicle designed from the ground up for autonomous driving without any pedals or steering wheel.

When it comes to the robotaxi, Tesla has been talking about making all its consumer vehicles built since 2016 being capable of becoming robotaxis through a software update, but at Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo event in April 2022, Musk announced that Tesla would also build a new vehicle specifically to be a “robotaxi.”

Today, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla would unveil the Robotaxi on August 8th:

Interestingly, the announcement comes after a report that Tesla had scrapped its “Model 2” in favor of the Robotaxi.

Musk denied the report, but this announcement seems to be an acceleration of the robotaxi program as Tesla previously talked about an unveiling of the next-gen vehicles at the end of 2024.

Through Walter Issacson’s approved biography of Musk, we learned that Tesla Robotaxi will be “Cybertruck-like”.

Top comment by Steve Peterson

Liked by 6 people

Obviously a response to the Reuters story, sideways confirming it -- at least, apparently the Robotaxi is higher priority than the Model 2. An attempt to help support the share price, which I suspect will take another hit after the next earnings call when there will be no solid numbers to look forward but a lot of vaporware. At this point, given past adherence to projected timelines, no on should believe in anything until it's shipped... and maybe not for some time after, given how many problems the CyberTruck seems to have. Really, the best thing Tesla could announce would be a professional CEO to replace Musk, one focused completely on automotive products and energy products. I don't expect that to happen, since so much of Musk's ego seems to be tied up with being Tesla CEO. Too bad, the company has plenty of possibilities but really needs some careful management and refinement rather than wildly announcing new products years away from generating revenue (AKA, Optimus, among many others).

The book also released a picture of an early design prototype of the vehicle – pictured above.

Electrek’s Take

As I understand it, the idea of a “Tesla Robotaxi” is to design a vehicle optimized for the ground up for driverless ridesharing.

It’s an interesting idea, but it is making some Tesla owners nervous because it could open the door to Tesla focusing on achieving self-driving on this new hardware rather than on its existing vehicle fleet as promised and as sold to customers for years.

In fact, the unveiling is going to tell current FSD owners a lot. If it is unveiled with the same or very similar sensor suite, meaning camera only, it would be good news.

Comments

