Toyota is already offering $10k off a lease for its fully electric 2024 bZ4X

Toyota has made its fully electric 2024 bZ4X – which only just landed on dealers’ lots – available to lease with a $10,000 discount.

Toyota’s 2024 bZ4X lease deal

Toyota released prices and specs of the 2024 bZ4X in January, and it hasn’t even been available at dealerships that long. But CarsDirect reports that the EV is available in the Greater New York area with a lease cash discount.

Lease cash is a manufacturer incentive that lowers the cost of a new vehicle when it’s leased. The bZ4X starts at $43,070 for the 2024 model year.

CarsDirect scouted out this Greater New York deal that enables car buyers to lease a bZ4X XLE for just $299 per month for 36 months with $3,999 due at signing. These figures are based on an MSRP of $47,734 and an allowance of 10,000 miles per year.

The car-buying website doesn’t say exactly where in Greater New York, but a quick Google search confirmed that this deal does indeed exist:

However, when I click on Toyota’s “Greater New York” link, it’s not on the lease deals list. [Eye roll.]

CarsDirect says it was also able to find the 2024 electric Toyota SUV with up to $9,000 in lease cash in other parts of the US.

Meanwhile, the 2023 bZ4X is available with up to $12,500 in lease cash in New York, but Toyota has stopped advertising lease payments for that model.

As Electrek reported this week, Toyota only sold 1,897 bZ4X models in Q1 2024. Although that’s up 9% from the 1,698 handed over in Q1 2023, it only accounted for a minuscule 0.4% of its total US sales.

Electrek’s Take

This $10k lease discount deal caught my eye because of the bigger picture. Toyota is getting its BEV sales hat handed to it by other automakers such as Volvo, Kia, and Hyundai.

Kinda makes you think Toyota just isn’t trying very hard to sell the bZ4X – because it’s not. It’s focusing on hybrids and gas cars.

As I’ve said before, Toyota’s strategy, which reflects its conservative corporate culture, has been wrongly steered by its belief that the market and EV technology still need to mature to meet its reliability and efficiency standards.

Read more: Toyota to invest $1.3B to build EVs at its Kentucky plant

