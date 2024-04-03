 Skip to main content

Leaked images tease BYD’s first electric pickup, coming to global markets this year

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Apr 3 2024 - 3:40 pm PT
4 Comments
BYD electric pickup

New images are showcasing what appears to be the first all-electric pickup model from Build Your Dreams (BYD). The camouflaged images show a mid- to full-size truck, confirmed to be hitting EV markets across the globe before the end of 2024.

BYD sits as a global EV automaker based in China that continues to expand its notoriety in a growing segment. In fact, the automaker briefly held the global crown in EV sales volume to end 2023, ousting Tesla, before the American automaker regained the throne following a tough Q1 for BYD.

In 2024 alone, we’ve seen BYD anticipate a 50% market share of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in China in the next three months, launch several new models under its namesake and sub-brands, initiate production in Thailand, and expand its sales reach through more of Europe.

One model that could be making its way to new markets inside and outside of China is a new all-electric BYD pickup truck that appears to be nearing production and could arrive as early as this year.

  • Source for all images: CnEVPost
  • BYD electric pickup
  • BYD electric pickup

BYD confirms electric pickup coming this year

The images seen above were acquired by CnEVPost, which also shared that it has learned that BYD intends to launch its first electric pickup model this year and plans to sell the model globally. The post also shared that a source close to the EV’s development described the pickup as mid- to full-size, slightly larger than the incoming electric Hilux truck recently unveiled by Toyota.

Today’s latest images are the next visual chapter in a two-year saga for a potential BYD brand electric pickup, as the possibility of such a model began circling the rumor mill on Chinese social media in 2022 following leaked road-testing images.

At the time, social media speculated the pickup would launch under BYD’s upcoming “F Brand,” which would later be known as Formula Bao. However, pickups are subject to several restrictions in China compared to passenger EVs since the country classifies them as light trucks. This could be a key reason why China has not seen an electric pickup from BYD yet and evidence supporting the speculation that it intends to sell the new large EV in other markets if and when it launches.

Other details remain light at this point, but representatives for BYD confirmed with Electrek that its first new energy pickup truck is, in fact, positioned as a midsize-to-large model, developed for the global market and is anticipated to be unveiled within the year. The automaker would not comment about the camouflaged images, whose source wants to remain anonymous.

Given the automaker’s success with dozens of EV models across its umbrella of brands, a pickup truck feels like a natural next step to cover all global vehicle segments. We will keep an eye on this one as it develops and details solidify. Check back soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

