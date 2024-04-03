Save $525 on Greenworks’ new Venture mountain e-bike, 27kW tankless electric water heater now $405, more

Greenworks just debuted its first-ever lineup of EVs at the start of the year, and now you can finally save on one of its more enticing models. The all-new Greenworks Venture All-Terrain Mountain e-bike is dropping for the first time down to $1,575 to go alongside all of today’s other best deals. That includes tankless electric water heaters at $405 and an outdoor electric tool starter kit. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Greenworks new Venture 80V 26-inch All-Terrain Fat-Tire Mountain e-bike gets first discount to $1,575

Amazon is offering the Greenworks Venture 80V 26-inch All-Terrain Fat-Tire Mountain e-bike for $1,574.99 shipped. Down from a $2,100 price tag, this e-bike was first announced back in September and slated to debut “in early 2024.” Since its release at the very start of the new year, it has been riding its MSRP, with today’s deal landing as the first official discount that we’ve seen. It comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate and marks the new all-time low going forward. All-in-all this opportunity gives you back $525 in savings. We detail everything to expect in our launch coverage.

The Venture e-bike comes equipped with a 750W brushless rear hub motor alongside an integrated and removable 4.0Ah battery that propels the e-bike up to 20 MPH for up to 22 miles on a single 40 minute charge. The 4.0Ah battery is also compatible with 75+ other tools within the company’s 80V ecosystem, allowing you to swap in other batteries you may already have for extended riding times or use this bike’s battery for jobs around your home. It has three levels of pedal assistance with a 7-speed Shimano gear shifter, and even has a walk-assist mode for when you may have to push the bike up a steeper-than-normal slope. It also features 26-inch by 4-inch all-terrain Kenda fat tires, dual mechanical disc brakes, an IPX4 waterproof rating, a high-intensity LED headlight, and a digital LCD display that gives you real-time performance data alongside typical setting controls – including Bluetooth connection for further personalization and tracking your travels.

Eemax 240V 27kW Tankless Electric Water Heater now $405

Amazon is offering the Eemax 240V 27kW Tankless Electric Water Heater for $404.99 shipped. Down from its usual $699 price tag, it spent 2023 riding the ups and downs from its MSRP to an annual $458 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 26% markdown off the going rate, landing as the lowest price of the last three years and the second-lowest price overall – $40 above the all-time low from 2021. This 240V device provides continuous hot water at a flow rate of 2.7 GPM to 6.6 GPM to multiple sources, depending on the inlet water temperature of your region. For example, with an inlet temperature of 47 degrees Fahrenheit, you’ll get hot water for two water saver shower heads, whereas with an inlet temperature of 77 degrees, you’ll get enough hot water for four water saver shower heads and one hand washing sink simultaneously. Keep in mind, this model will require three 40A breakers, a wire gauge of 3X8 AWG, and a 3/4-inch NPT connection.

Greenworks Electric 3-Tool Combo returns for 1-day sale at $600

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo with a 4.0Ah battery for $599.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from its $1,100 price tag, this combo saw a few discounts over 2023, the biggest of them dropping costs to the $580 all-time during Black Friday sales. We’ve already seen two previous discounts in the new year taking things down to $600 with a My Best Buy membership, but today’s deal does away with this need as a repeat 45% markdown off the going rate, landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The lawn mower comes equipped with a 80V brushless motor alongside a 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, and able to recharge fully in up to 50 minutes. It features a seven-position height adjustment for whatever environment may need a trim and starts up with the simple push of a button. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, a vacuum bag attachment, and is able to produce 730 CFM of air flow reaching up to 170 MPH. The string trimmer offers a 13-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime, and features a pivoting head that sports 2-in-1 functionality for trimming and edging.

Spring e-bike deals!

