Subaru just slashed the cost of leasing a 2023 Solterra by 40%

Subaru just announced that it’s leasing its 2023 Solterra Premium for zero down, $241 per month for 36 months, plus tax and license.

That’s a $158 reduction from the $399 per month deal that Subaru has been running on the 2023 Solterra since last year, making it one of the least expensive passenger vehicles to lease.

The Solterra is an all-wheel-drive electric crossover that seats five and carries 23.8 cubic feet of cargo behind its rear seats. It has a range of 228 miles, scoots from standstill to 60mph in 6.5 seconds, and sports 8.3 inches of ground clearance. It’s built on Toyota’s e-TGNA global battery-electric vehicle platform, which it currently shares with the Toyota bZ4x and Lexus RZ.

Availability of the 2023 model (MSRP $46,220) in Premium trim is very slim, accounting for less than 2% of Solterra inventory, by our observation.

The 2024 model is much more available and comes with a few new bells and whistles, including hands-free driving under 25 mph and quicker DC fast charging. At an average monthly lease cost of $329 per month, the 2024 Solterra Premium (MSRP $46,340) still offers tremendous value when compared to other EVs with similar lease terms.

