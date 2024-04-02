Save $149 on EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch electric mower, BLUETTI power station bundle hits $849, more

Leading today’s green deals is the EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Cordless Electric Select Cut Push Mower with a 7.5Ah battery that has returned to its $500 low. It is joined by BLUETTI’s AC180 Portable Power Station with a 120W Solar Panel for $849, as well as AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite 360 Indoor Garden Hydroponic System for $98. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Cordless Electric Select Cut Push Mower with 7.5Ah battery returns to $500 low

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 56V 21-Inch Cordless Electric Select Cut Push Mower with 7.5Ah battery for $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $649, it spent the first half of 2023 riding along its original $899 MSRP and occasionally rising and falling in small increments. It wasn’t until November sales that we saw the repeated discount to $649 which continued into the new year. Today’s deal comes in to take things further as a 23% markdown off the new going rate (44% off the original MSRP) and lands as a return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You’ll also find the same model with a 4.0Ah battery on sale for $386, as well as a similar self-propelled model with a 7.5Ah battery and a touch drive feature for $549.

Powered by just the 7.5Ah ARC battery, this EGO Power+ cordless electric lawn mower tackles your small to medium-sized yards with up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering the select cut interchangeable multi-blade system with six-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1.5 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string. Head below to learn more.

BLUETTI’s AC180 Portable Power Station comes with a 120W Solar Panel for $849

The official BLUETTI Amazon storefront is offering its AC180 Portable Power Station with 120W Solar Panel for $849 shipped. Usually going for $1,198, this bundle has been repeating the same two discounts since Black Friday sales, with the first dropping costs to $899 and the second to the $838 low. Today’s deal comes in as a change of pace, amounting to a 29% markdown off the going rate and landing it at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $11 above the all-time low.

Th AC180 power station boasts a 1,152Wh capacity and provides an 1,800W output power (2,700W peak). It can be recharged up to 80% in just 45 minutes via a standard wall outlet or in 7.7 to 15.4 hours via the included 120W solar panel (this time decreases to 2.8 to 3.3 hours with a 500W solar input). It features 11 outputs to cover whatever devices or appliances you’ll need juiced up: four ACs, four USB-As, one USB-C, one DC, and one wireless charging pad for your personal devices. You’ll also be able to control the power station’s settings and keep track of charging levels on your tablet or smartphone via the BLUETTI app.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 Indoor Garden now $98

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 Indoor Garden Hydroponic System for $97.90 shipped. Down from a $120 price tag, it began 2023 with a much higher $180 list price and saw very few discounts over the year. Black Friday sales brought costs down the furthest to its $90 low, while the new year brought the list price down to its new $120 rate. Today’s deal comes in as a 18% markdown off this new going rate (46% off its old MSRP) and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $8 above the all-time low from Black Friday sales.

This cylindrical indoor hydroponic gardening system grows your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without the mess of soil by using a spacious grow deck and water bowl allowing up to six different live plants at once, all able to grow to 12-inches tall. With its full spectrum 20W LED grow light, which includes an automatic on/off timer to mimic natural sunlight “helping plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil.” It even has a touch-sensitive illuminated digital display control panel that reminds you when to add water and plant food, as well as a vacation mode to keep your plants healthy while you’re out of town. It includes a 3-ounce bottle of liquid plant food and a Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit that will alow you to grow Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint.

