Save $200 on Rad Power e-bikes starting from $1,499, Anker SOLIX c1000 hits $629 low, and more

Spring travels are looking more affordable with each new day, as today’s green deals give you affordable ways to get around, power your campsites, and recharge your bigger EVs. Headlining the group is the Rad Power flash sale that is taking $200 off two e-bike models starting from $1,499 through March 31. It is joined by the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station hitting a new $629 low, alongside the greater sale that is seeing up to $1,200 being taken off the company’s power stations, bundles, and accessories. You’ll also find the VEVOR 40A Level 2 EV Charging Station at $280, plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Save $200 on Rad Power’s RadCity 5 Plus and RadWagon 4 e-bikes starting from $1,499 during flash sale

Rad Power Bikes has launched another flash sale through March 31 on two of its e-bikes, this time taking $200 off the price tag of the RadCity 5 Plus and RadWagon 4 models. The cheaper of the two is the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Down from its new $1,699 price tag since the company lowered prices across its lineup of models, we saw this model included in most of Rad Power’s major holiday and flash sales over the last year, often falling from its previous $1,999 price and landing between $1,799 and a $1,599 low. Today’s deal comes in as a solid $200 markdown off the new going rate, beating our previous coverage from Black Friday by $100 and landing at a new all-time low. This discount extends to both the step-thru and step-over models. You can learn more about the Rad CIty 5 Plus by heading below or checking out our hands-on coverage.

The RadCity 5 Plus comes equipped with a 750W geared hub motor and 672Wh max capacity battery, able to reach a 20 MPH max speed for up to 50+ miles on a single charge. It features five levels of pedal assistance with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, as well as a water-resistant wiring harness, integrated taillight with brake light functionality, a standard LED headlight, fenders for both wheels, an integrated rear storage rack, and a backlit LCD display that gives you a battery level indicator, speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, pedal assist level, and wattmeter.

You’ll also be able to score the RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike for $1,599 shipped, down from $1,799. It is stocked with a 750W geared hub motor and a 672Wh capacity battery, able to reach the same max speed as the above model, but with an decreased travel range up to 45+ miles on a single charge. It includes similar features to the RadCity 5 Plus as well, offering five levels of pedal assistance with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, custom 22-inch by 3-inch tires, fenders for both tires, a water-resistant wiring harness, a brighter 200-lumen headlight, an integrated taillight with brake light functionality, an integrated rear storage rack, and a backlit LCD display offering the same real-time metrics plus a USB port to charge your devices.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station hits new $629 low

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering up to $1,200 in savings on a huge selection of its power stations, bundles, and accessories, like the SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station for $629 shipped. Down from its $999 price tag, it only saw a handful of discounts over 2023, with Black Friday and Christmas sales dropping costs the furthest to the former $649 low – and subsequently repeating once the new year began. Today’s deal comes in as a 37% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $20 and landing at a new all-time low. You’ll also find three discounted bundle opportunities available: the power station with a 100W solar panel for $850, or you can bump the solar panel to a 200W model for $899, or bundle the power station with a BP1000 expansion battery for $1,198.

Featuring a compact design that is “15% smaller than the industry average,” this power station offers you a 1,056Wh capacity (2,112Wh with the extra battery) and a max power output of 2,400W, which also comes surge-protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet in up to 58 minutes and can recharge in up to 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts 11 different ports: one carport, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets.

VEVOR 40A Level 2 EV Charging Station now $280

Amazon is offering the VEVOR Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging Station for $279.89 shipped. Normally going for $430, this device has only seen two previous discounts since its release in December. It kept at its first discounted rate of $358 through the end of 2023, dropping slightly further to $341 once the new year began and falling once more to its short-lived $275 low through a third-party retailer. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate, landing at the Amazon all-time low and the overall 2nd-lowest price we have tracked.

Designed to adapt to your home’s circuit power, this home charging station is able to identify and alter its output based on whether your home’s circuit can withstand its max charging power, providing an adjustable range of 0 to 40A. You can monitor, schedule, and adjust the power levels through the companion app, or keep an eye on its three LED indicator lights (green for standby, yellow for charging, and red for when something goes wrong). Its SAE-J1772 connector ensures universal compatibility with all EVs on the market, including Teslas, and its weather-proof IP66-rated enclosure allows it to be installed indoors or outdoors without concern. Head below for more.

