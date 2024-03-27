Daily EV Recap: An autonomous EV that can drift

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):

Tesla wants to bring ‘private 5G’ to its EVs and Optimus robot

Volvo makes its last diesel car and puts it in a museum

Elon Musk says Tesla Optimus robot should cost ‘less than half of a car’

Hyundai reveals ambitious $50 billion investment to secure a top 3 spot in the EV market

Ghost ride the whip! Geely shows off AI chassis performing fully-autonomous drifting

