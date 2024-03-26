Save $700 on Vanpowers City Vanture e-bike for $999, Segway F2 Pro kickscooter hits $650 low, electric tools, more

Headlining today’s green deals is the launch of Vanpowers’ Easter sale that is taking up to $700 off a selection of e-bike models, led by the City Vanture Urban e-bike for $999. It is joined by the Segway Ninebot F2 Pro Electric KickScooter hitting a new $650 low, as well as the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Electric Chainsaw falling to $85. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Save up to $700 on Vanpowers e-bikes during Easter sale starting from $999

Vanpowers has launched an Easter Day sale that is taking up to $700 off a selection of its e-bike models, like the City Vanture Urban e-bike for $999 shipped. Normally fetching $1,699, we’ve seen various price cuts on this model for other holiday events, seeing an $840 promotion during Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – $140 above the all-time low.

Vanpowers’ City Vanture e-bike comes equipped with a 350W rear hub motor as well as a 252Wh battery that works alongside its five levels of pedal assistance to propel it up to speeds of 25 MPH for up to 50 miles (this can be extended to 80 miles with an additional battery). Its sleek and stylish aluminum alloy frame both compliments and accentuates its minimalist design, with features like its battery being seamlessly integrated into the main bar, both hiding and protecting it from sight or harm. It also has 28-inch Kenda tires, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, a Gates CDN belt drive to pedal the bike without assistance, and an integrated LCD display with a IP66 waterproof rating that gives you real-time statistics like battery levels, speed, distance travelled, and pedal assistance settings.

There is one other model sitting just as low during this deal, the UrbanGlide-Standard e-bike that has dropped from $1,299 to $999. It comes with a 500W high-speed brushless hub motor alongside a removable 690Wh battery and five levels of pedal assistance that can reach a top speed of 20 MPH for up to 65 miles on a single charge. Unlike Vanpowers’ City Vanture e-bike, this one sports a step-thru frame as opposed to the step-over, and also features mechanical disc brakes, a bright headlight, a tailight with braking functionality, an integrated rear cargo rack, and an LCD display.

Segway Ninebot F2 Pro Electric KickScooter hits new $650 low

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot F2 Pro KickScooter for $649.99 shipped. Down from its usual $800 price tag, this model has seen very few discounts since its release in August, with it being left out of holiday deals and sales events in favor of its F2 predecessor. Today’s deal is the first of the new year, coming in as a 19% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low.

The F2 Pro kickscooter sports a 450W motor (900W peak) that propels the scooter up to 20 MPH for up to 34 miles on a single charge when utilizing its ECO riding mode, and can handle slopes with a max incline of 22%. It features three differing riding modes: eco mode for increased range and lower speed, standard mode for its base mileage and speed, and sports mode for speed and power (pushing it to 22 MPH) to climb hills at the cost of mileage. The scooter is designed with a foldable frame for easier storage and transport when not in use and features 10-inch self-sealing and skid-resistant tires, a dual braking system, an electric horn, an integrated digital display, plus it has Apple Find My capabilities for added theft protection.

More Segway electric scooter discounts:

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Electric Chainsaw now at $85 low

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Chainsaw Kit for $85 shipped. Down from $139, it saw several small discounts over the last year, the biggest of which dropped costs to the former $98 low in October. Since the new year began, we’ve only seen one major discount down to $114 in the first week of January and the rest being small trickles up and down in increments of a few dollars at a time. Today’s deal comes in off the heels of the Big Spring Sale discounts as a 39% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low.

Sporting a 10-inch bar and chain, this cordless electric chainsaw is ideal for taking down smaller trees, chopping up limbs, or prepping wood for a fireplace or summer bonfire. It has a low-kickback design alongside a tool-free tensioning system for smooth ease of use and quick adjustments without having to pull out any tools. And of course, being an electric model, you won’t have to worry about gas or oil refills and costs, making it a quieter and more eco-friendly experience while finishing the tasks at hand.

Spring e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.