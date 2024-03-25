Juiced spring e-bike sale starts at $1,169, AeroGarden indoor garden now $112, EV deals, more

Kicking off this week’s green deals is Juiced’s extra 10% off sales promotion on most e-bikes and accessories – even already discounted models, with the popular RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike dropping to $1,169. It is joined by the AeroGarden Harvest XL Indoor Garden at a new $112 low, as well as a one-day sale on Greenworks’ 80V 16-inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $175. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Save 10% on Juiced e-bikes and accessories

Juiced Bikes has launched a Friends and Family sales promotion through April 8 that is taking 10% off most e-bikes and accessories when using the promo code FRIENDS at checkout. The most affordable model amongst the company’s lineup is the RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,169.10 shipped, after using the promo code. Already down from its regular $1,499 price tag, this e-bike was featured in many holiday and flash sales throughout 2023, often landing between $1,099 and $999 – with the occasional drop lower to $899 or the once-seen $849 low. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 22% markdown off the going rate and lands among some of the lowest prices we have tracked.

The RipRacer e-bike comes in three colorways (blue, green, and black) and is equipped with a 750W motor and an upgraded G2 52V lithium-ion battery allowing it to reach top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH depending on your throttle and pedal assist usage, while also offering a range of 35 to 55+ miles. It features five levels of pedal assistance alongside a standard cadence sensor. You’ll also receive a more humble collection of accessories than some of the brand’s other models like hydaulic disc brakes, a 1,050-lumen headlight paired with a 2-mode taillight, knobby fat-tires for smoother off-road joyrides, and a back-lit LCD display that keeps you informed of real-time metrics as well as allowing you to adjust riding settings.

AeroGarden Harvest XL Indoor Garden is now $112

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest XL Indoor Garden with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit for $112 shipped. Down from $140, this device originally began with a $250 MSRP, which it fell from to the new $140 list price just before the start of 2024. It spent 2023 in a constant state of rising and falling between its old price tag and a $122 low – which it only hit during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the new going rate (55% off its original MSRP) and lands as a new all-time low.

This indoor hydroponic gardening system grows your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without the mess of soil using a spacious grow deck and water bowl allowing up to six different live plants at once, all able to grow to 18 inches tall. With its full spectrum 25W LED grow light, which includes an automatic on/off timer to mimic natural sunlight helping plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil. It even has a touch-sensitive illuminated control panel that reminds you when to add water and plant food. It includes the Gourmet Herb Seed Pod kit for growing Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint.

More AeroGarden hydroponic system discounts:

Greenworks 80V electric string trimmer hits $175

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 16-inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer with 2.0Ah battery for $174.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from a $250 price tag, it has seen very few discounts over the last year, mainly seeing price cuts during major sales events like early Black Friday sales, which only hit a $150 annual low. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked in the last year. It even beats out Greenwork’s website where it is sitting at a much higher MSRP of $350.

This string trimmer is equipped with a brushless motor, and working alongside a 2.0Ah battery you’ll get a 50-minute lifespan on a single 40-minute charge – ideal for yards up to 1/2-acre in size. It has a 16-inch cutting swath with variable speed control for easier handling and a Load N’ Go trimmer head for easier spool rewinds. It also features load-sensing technology that can automatically increase its power output when dealing with thicker-than-average brush so it never gets bogged down. Head below for more.

Spring e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.