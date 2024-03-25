Daily EV Recap: Could this be the future of e-bike charging?

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):

Elon Musk mandates Tesla to install and demo Full Self-Driving Beta for every new delivery

Tesla is ‘no longer compute constrained’, running out of excuses for self-driving

Nissan to make EVs more affordable, plans to slash costs to reach EV/ICE price parity

Could these simple, secure e-bike charging stations be the solution America needs?

XPeng AeroHT’s modular ‘flying car’ design gets certified, moving closer to commercial operations

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!