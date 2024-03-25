 Skip to main content

This Chinese electric pickup is a beast, but can it keep up with Tesla’s Cybertruck?

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Mar 25 2024 - 2:38 pm PT
5 Comments
Chinese-electric-pickup-Cybertruck

Geely’s electric outdoor brand, Radar Auto, opened blind reservations for its new AWD version of the R6. The new electric pickup is the fastest production pickup from China, but can it keep up with the Tesla Cybertruck?

New Chinese electric pickup takes on Tesla’s Cybertruck

Radar is promoted as “China’s first pure electric outdoor lifestyle vehicle brand.” The brand launched its first vehicle, the all-electric Radar R6 pickup, in November 2022, starting at $25,000 (RMB 178,800).

The electric pickup is based on Geely’s SEA platform, the same one underpinning the Polestar 4, Volvo EM90, and ZEEKR EVs.

Radar’s R6 is offered in three battery options (63, 86, or 100 kWh) with up to 392 mi (632 km) CLTC range. Last month, Radar’s CEO Ling Shiquan confirmed it will launch a more powerful 4WD model.

Ling claimed the Chinese electric pickup would have similar acceleration to Tesla’s Cybertruck and a higher wading depth than GM’s Hummer EV, at 32″.

Radar opened blind reservations for the new 4WD R6 on Friday. Although the automaker didn’t reveal prices, it did give away a few key details.

Chinese-electric-pickup-Cybertruck
Radar’s new 4WD R6 electric pickup (Source: Radar)

The 4WD version features up to 6,600 lbs (3,000 kg) towing, 32.1″ wading, and 4.5-second acceleration (assuming 0 to 100km/hr, or 0 to 62 mph). That would make it the fastest electric pickup in China outside the Cybertruck.

Tesla’s AWD Cybertruck includes 11,000 lbs towing, 4.1 sec 0 to 60 mph, and 340 miles range. At 5,260 mm (207″) long, the Chinese electric pickup is slightly smaller than the Cybertruck at 223.7″ long.

Tesla-Cybertruck
Tesla-Cybertruck
Tesla-Cybertruck
Chinese-electric-pickup-Cybertruck
Chinese-electric-pickup-Cybertruck
Chinese-electric-pickup-Cybertruck

Meanwhile, if the claimed acceleration is true, the Radar R6 4WD will beat the RWD Cybertruck with a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 6.5 seconds.

The electric pickup has seven driving modes, including off-road options. Radar says the truck has six layers of protection, with 25% galvanized steel plate, so you can “play with confidence.”

Radar’s RWD electric pickup is on sale for between $20,200 (145,800 yuan) and $37,300 (268,800 yuan). The automaker has yet to reveal prices for the new 4WD version, but it’s expected to be slightly more.

Chinese-electric-truck-Cybertruck
Radar R6 electric pickup (Source: Radar)

The Radar R6 claimed over 60% of the electric truck share in China last year. As the brand expands, Geely began exporting models overseas late last year.

What do you guys think? Would you drive the Radar R6? Let us know in the comments.

Source: CarNewsChina, Radar Auto Weibo

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Radar Auto

Radar Auto

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising