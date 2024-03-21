Schwinn e-bikes start from $590, Goal Zero power station $176, other EVs, more more

Discounts keep rolling in during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event, with today’s green deals headlined by Schwinn’s e-bike models receiving up to 46% off discounts, led by the Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike at $756. It is joined by Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X Portable Power Station falling to $176 alongside other models and bundles, as well as a one-day only sale on NIU’s KQi2 Pro Foldable Electric KickScooter for $380. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Schwinn e-bikes now up to 46% off

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is taking up to 46% off a huge collection of Schwinn bicycles and accessories, including popular e-bike models like the Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike for $755.98 shipped. Down from $899, which is already down from its $1,400 MSRP, this particular model saw a handful of discounts over 2023, with the greatest of them falling from its high MSRP to the now regular $899 list price, and others coming in as short-lived sales over the second half of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a 16% markdown off the going rate – 46% off its MSRP – and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked. All-in-all you’ll be getting a whopping $644 in savings off its original price.

With an 18-inch aluminum frame built around a 250W hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides quiet boosts of acceleration up to 20 MPH and an integrated 288W downtube battery that can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, the Marshall hybrid e-bike is perfect for commutes, bike trails, or just cruising around with friends. It features a 7-speed twist shifter that offers smooth gear changes paired with mechanical disc brakes for stopping power in all weather types. Its battery also has integrated LED lights on either side, as well as both head and taillights so that you’ll be seen in low-to-no-light rides.

More Schwinn e-bike discounts:

Goal Zero Yeti 200X portable power station is $176

The official Goal Zero Amazon storefront is offering its Yeti 200X Portable Power Station for $175.95 shipped. Down from its $300 price tag, it only saw three major discounts over 2023, and one in January that kicked off 2024 at the lowest price we have tracked. Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price – just $1 above the all-time low from January. This compact portable power station has a 187Wh capacity and can be fully charged via a standard wall outlet in two hours and within two to four hours via a car outlet or 100W solar panel. It features seven ports to cover all your recharging needs: two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one AC, one 6mm port, and one car port.

More Goal Zero power station discounts:

Goal Zero bundle discounts:

NIU KQi2 Pro foldable electric kickscooter hits $380 in one-day only sale

Best Buy is offering the NIU KQi2 Pro Foldable Electric KickScooter for $379.98 shipped. Down from a $599 price tag, this particular model only saw a few discounts over 2023, with Black Friday sales dropping costs the furthest to a $369 low. We haven’t seen any notable discounts in the new year before today’s deal, which comes in as a 37% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $11 above the all-time low from Black Friday sales.

The NIU KQi2 comes equipped with a 300W rear-wheel drive and a 48V battery that pushes the scooter up to 17.4 MPH speeds for a 25-mile range on a single 7-hour charge. It sports a sleek, minimalist design that has been streamlined for more ergonomic comfort and features four different riding modes: e-save, sport, custom, pedestrian. It also has an IP54 water-resistance rating, 10-inch wheels, an LED headlight and taillight, a front drum brake as well as a rear regenerative brake, an LED dashboard display, and a foldable body for easy transport and storage. Through the companion app you’ll be able to connect your smartphone to your e-scooter, allowing you to monitor its performance levels and even adjust settings to fit your needs.

