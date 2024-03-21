BMW unveils the Vision Neue Klasse X as the conduit to its future range of electric SUVs

One week after teasing camouflaged images of the next chapter in its “Neue Klasse” EV design strategy, BMW has publicly unveiled the Sport Activity Vehicle to the public. The Vision Neue Klasse X is BMW’s latest entry into the SAV segment and represents the all-electric DNA of a new model that will begin production next year.

“Neue Klasse” (new class) is the designation German automaker BMW has given to its latest electrification strategy. Sure, BMW already makes several BEV models, but the Neue Klasse will be a new era of branded vehicles offering 30% more range, 30% faster charging, and a 25% improvement in efficiency.

BMW’s true vision for the Neue Klasse came to light publicly last year at IAA Mobility when the automaker unveiled the Vision Neue Klasse sedan, based on the i Vision Dee Concept seen at CES a couple of years ago.

At the time, we learned the Neue Klasse of vehicles will feature the next generation of BMW iDrive, enhancing the driver’s digital experience while offering new personalized drive sounds. Frank Weber of BMW’s Board of Management, responsible for Development, elaborated on the improvements in Neue Klasse EVs:

Neue Klasse means BMW driving at an even higher level. The BMW of the future will have four totally new super-brains: high-performance computers working smartly together on what, up until now, was processed separately. We developed the first super-brain completely in-house. It integrates the entire powertrain and driving dynamics with up to ten times more computing power. The second super-brain will enable the next quantum leap in automated driving,” Weber continues. “Going forward, we will combine four key control units in a single high-performance computer. The result will be more dynamic performance, more precision, more efficiency, and even more fun to drive.

The next all-electric chapter to follow the Vision sedan will be the Neue Klasse X – a sports activity vehicle (SAV) teased by BMW last week. Today, BMW has shared a complete look at the new BEV, which features some design elements that are pretty out of character for the traditional German automaker. Have a look.

Source: BMW





















BMW Neue Klasse X

The message behind the debut of the X SAV today is one of vision (no pun intended) and rebirth, but also a focus on the design language that makes a BMW a BMW. BMW Chairman Oliver Zipse elaborated:

Together with the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X showcases the breadth of our future BMW model line-up. The Neue Klasse reflects the variety of all the models that customers want today and in the future – from sport sedan, with all its derivatives, to modern SAV family. In this way, we are underlining that the Neue Klasse is much more than just a car or a specific concept; it is redefining the BMW brand – and, at the same time, will be more BMW than ever.

While the Vision Neue Klasse represented the automaker’s plans for the future of all-electric sedans, the Vision X is a glimpse into its plans for its “X” range of SAVs and SUVs. BMW says the new BEV concept represents a new breed of vehicle with “active lifestyle, efficient dynamics, and a confident stance.”

The exterior features taller ground clearance, while the flat 800V Neue Klasse architecture allows for more interior space and a cabin decorated with warm textiles that are sustainably sourced and manufactured.

The future BEV models that will spawn from today’s X reveal will be designed based on three core principles, according to BMW: electric, digital, and circular. BMW points out a fourth dimension in this new SAV – driving pleasure.

There are no specs on this one, as it remains a design exercise. Still, there is plenty to look at inside and out if you’re a fan of BMW vehicles because the automaker intends to bring a lot of these elements with it to its third chapter in electrification. See more below: