BMW previews Vision Neue Klasse X: Is this the electric SUV we’ve been waiting for?

BMW is teasing the new Vision Neue Klasse X electric SUV ahead of its official debut next week. Is this the electric BMW SUV we’ve been waiting for?

BMW teases new Vision Neue Klass X

BMW gave us a glimpse into the brands high-tech future with the Vision Neue Klasse, unveiled in September.

The “new class” of BMW electric vehicles will feature “30% more range, 30% faster charging, and a 25% improvement in efficiency.” BMW previewed its next-gen EVs with the Vision Neue Klass electric sedan.

BMW’s Tesla Model 3-like sedan features a radical design upgrade, including a modern “shark nose” front end, wide wheel arches, and even a retractable greenhouse.

Signature BMW elements like the kidney grille and double headlights are merged with a modern take on the brand’s iconic design.

BMW will launch six Neue Klasse EVs within 24 months. “From SAV to sedan, there is something for everyone,” CEO Oliver Zipse said. We got a sneak peek of one of those vehicles, an electric SUV, during an intro video for its new class of EVs.

It looks like we will find out more soon as BMW teased the “Vision Neue Klasse X” interior on social media, revealing the interior infotainment screen.

From what we’ve seen, the new EV concept is a preview of the next-gen BMW iX3. You can see slight changes from the sedan version shown last fall with a different colored interior.

Like the sedan, the SUV version will feature BMW’s next-gen iDrive infotainment. This includes BMW Panoramic Vision, a new head-up display, replacing the classic driver display.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse X testing video (Source: BMW Group)

The minimalist interior, free from decorative chrome or leather, will help reduce its carbon footprint while in production.

In another video posted by BMW, you can see the Vision Neue Klasse X testing on the frozen tundra. And from what’s shown, it looks sleek and more modern than the iX3.

With 30% more range than the iX3, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X could feature over 370 mi (598 km) range.

BMW’s Neue Klasse EVs will be powered by its sixth-generation eDrive motors and round battery cells to optimize range and efficiency.

The electric SUV is expected to follow BMW’s next-gen sedan into production starting in 2025. Check back on March 21 for more info when BMW officially reveals the new model.

BMW’s new electric SUV follows Rivian, which unveiled its more affordable R2 electric SUV last week, starting at $45,000. The EV startup also revealed an even smaller and more affordable R3 electric crossover as automakers move to fill the growing demand for lower-cost EVs.