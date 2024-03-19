Save $1,000 on Gotrax’s Everest electric dirt bike, plus wood pellet smokers and grills start from $266, more

Leading the charge of today’s green deals is a one-day only sale on the GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike at $1,000 off. It is joined by a collection of discounted wood pellet grills and smokers, with the KingChii Pro Series 02 Wood Pellet Smoker and Grill standing tallest at a new $266 low. Last but not least, WORX has some outdoor tools and combos on sale with the 20V PowerShare 10-inch Cordless Chainsaw landing at $99. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Save $1,000 on GoTrax’s Everest Electric Dirt Bike at $5,500 for one day only

Best Buy is offering the GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike for $5,499.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Normally fetching $6,500, this model has only seen a few discounts since its release in the summer of 2023, with two discounts bringing costs down the furthest to $6,000 during August and December’s Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a $1,000 markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $500 and marking a new all-time low.

The Gotrax Everest electric dirt bike comes equipped with a 4,000W (8,000W peak) rear-drive motor and a removable 72V battery that work together to reach top speeds of 53 MPH and travel up to 50 miles on a single charge. It fully recharges from empty in just four hours, and features dual-shock suspension, rugged deep-tooth off-road tires, hydraulic disc brakes, dual headlights, a taillight with turn signal functionality, multiple speed modes, an LED digital display, mudguards, and a surprisingly light 172-pound weight thanks to its aluminum-magnesium alloy frame.

KingChii Pro Series 02 Wood Pellet Smoker and Grill hits $266 low

Walmart is offering the KingChii Pro Series 02 Wood Pellet Smoker and Grill for $265.99 shipped. Down from its usual $500 price tag, this model spent 2023 rising and falling in slow increments between $470 and a former $324 low. Today’s deal comes in to take things even further as a massive 47% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low. This is the absolute lowest we have ever seen for this model, with most sites like Home Depot, Amazon, and smaller third-party retailers all offering it at higher discounted rates of $300 to $400.

No gas or propane needed for this grill, which utilizes wood pellets that produce lower emissions than even charcoal. It offers 8-in-1 functionality, allowing you to BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear, and char-grill. You’ll have total control over its settings, particularly through its dial-in digital control board with an LED read-out that offers a temperature range of 180 degrees to 420 degrees Fahrenheit and its electric ignition paired with the automatic electric feed system maintains a clear flame throughout cooking as well as an optimal level of smoke. It has an 11-pound capacity pellet hopper for longer cooking times and its large cooking capacity is divided into two sections: a 115 square-inch warming area and a 341 square-inch main grill area. It even has wheels to make moving it easier as well as foldable legs, letting you pack it up in the trunk of your car for picnics, tailgates, and camping. Also includes a free rain cover.

WORX 20V PowerShare 10-inch Cordless Chainsaw now $99

Amazon is offering the WORX 20V PowerShare 10-inch Cordless Chainsaw for $98.89 shipped. Down from its usual $150, it saw regular discounts over 2023, with one often occurring every one to two months and the lowest of them dropping costs to $94 during early Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 34% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked in the last two years – just $10 above the all-time low from 2021. Weighing only 6.2 pounds and equipped with a 10-inch bar and chain that automatically adjusts tension levels to their optimal points, this compact chainsaw puts far less strain on your arms while working – equal to holding a 2L soda. Its 2.0Ah battery is compatible across the WORX PowerShare ecosystem, allowing you to interchange batteries between 20V, 40V, and 80V cordless tools. It even has a battery indicator that tells you at a glance how much juice is left for the tasks at hand. Also includes charger and sheath with purchase.

