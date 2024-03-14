Quick Charge Daily Podcast: March 14, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):

Tesla (TSLA) delivery estimates are plunging as growth story dissipates

Tesla to bring electric semi truck production to Gigafactory Berlin

Volkswagen confirms larger electric SUV coming to the US, hybrids too?

Tesla starts offering LFP battery retrofits for earlier Model 3 under warranty

Volkswagen announces production start date for its most affordable $20K ID.1 EV

https://youtu.be/SNRuZfY2BrE

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!