This commuter e-bike is now $999 (Save $300), ALLPOWERS power station hits $409, more

We have a bunch of returning green deals today, headlined by Denago's limited-time spring sale that drops the City 1 High-Step Commuter e-bike to $999. It is joined by the ALLPOWERS R1500 Portable Power Station, which has fallen to a new $409 low, as well as a one-day discount on the perfect electric tool bundle for spring from Greenworks at $600.

Denago City 1 High-Step Commuter e-bike returns to $999

Denago e-bikes has a limited-time spring sale in full swing, taking up to $500 off a selection of its e-bikes, like the City 1 High-Step Commuter e-bike for $999 shipped. Regularly $1,299, this model is often at the front of holiday sales, dropping to the same $999 low that we see again today. This deal comes in as a 23% markdown off the going rate and returns costs to the all-time lowest price that we have tracked. The City 1 Commuter e-bike is equipped with a 500W hub motor and a 48V battery that propels the bike to top speeds of 28 MPH. It features five levels of pedal assistance and a travel range of up to 60 miles on a single charge – 30 miles when using the throttle alone. It comes with a variety of accessories tailored to make your ride as effortlessly comfortable as possible like the wide padded seat, puncture-resistant tires, a Shimano 7-speed drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and an LCD display that gives you all the information you will need during your journey.

The biggest deal amongst the bunch is on the sleek EXC2 EMTB Mountain e-bike for $2,699, down from $3,199. It comes with a 250W Bafang M510 mid-drive motor alongside a 48V battery that reaches a top speed of 20 MPH for up to 92 miles on a single charge – which it achieves by doing away with a throttle entirely. It has five levels of pedal assistance utilizing a torque sensor and features hydraulic disc brakes, a 9-speed Shimano drivetrain, 29-inch race tires, and an LCD display.

ALLPOWERS’ R1500 Portable Power Station hits new $409 low

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its R1500 Portable Power Station for $409.10 shipped, after clipping the on-page $400 off coupon and using the on-page promo code 2JYGICG4SJM2 for an additional 10% off. Normally fetching $899, this device saw consistent discounts over 2023 during every major sale, often to the same $599 low. A few weeks ago we saw costs drop lower to $499, with today’s deal coming in to take things further as a combined 54% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $90 and marking a new all-time low.

The R1500 power station has a 1,152Wh capacity and provides an 1,800W output power (3,000W peak). It can be fully recharged via a standard wall outlet with a 1,500W max output in just under an hour, or with 650W of solar power in just under two hours. It features 11 outputs to cover whatever devices or appliances you’ll be needing: four AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two wireless chargers on top, and a car port. You’ll also be able to control the power station’s settings and keep track of charging levels on your tablet or smartphone via the ALLPOWERS app.

More ALLPOWERS power stations seeing discounts:

ALLPOWERS bundles seeing discounts:

Greenworks 80V Mower, Blower, and Trimmer Combo falls to $600

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo with a 4.0Ah battery for $599.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from its $1,100 price tag, this combo saw a few discounts over 2023, the biggest of them dropping costs to the $580 all-time during Black Friday sales. We’ve already seen two previous discounts in the new year taking things down to $600 with a My Best Buy membership, but today’s deal does away with this need as a 45% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $100 and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The lawn mower comes equipped with a 80V brushless motor alongside a 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, and able to recharge fully in up to 50 minutes. It features a seven-position height adjustment for whatever environment may need a trim and starts up with the simple push of a button. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, a vacuum bag attachment, and is able to produce 730 CFM of air flow reaching up to 170 MPH. The string trimmer offers a 13-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime, and features a pivoting head that sports 2-in-1 functionality for trimming and edging.

