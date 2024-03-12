Tesla takes over new industrial park in Austin suburb, potentially for battery production

Tesla has taken over most of a new industrial park project in Austin’s suburb of Kyle. The reason why is not confirmed, but it could be for battery production.

Despite Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas site in Austin being its biggest gigafactory site to date, the automaker hasn’t shied away from securing more space around the growing central Texas city.

Tesla has secured several buildings in the 5-building Kyle/35 Logistics Park in Kyle, Texas, a suburb south of Austin.

According to the Austin Business Journal, Tesla has secured leases for over 900,000 square feet in the park’s Buildings 2, 3, and 5.

Now, a new filing confirms that Tesla has also secured 127,000 square feet of the 224,000-square-foot Building 1, which means that Tesla is taking over most of the park with at least 1 million square feet of the park’s 1.4 million-square-foot.

As for what Tesla plans to do with the significant new space not too far from its Gigafactory Texas, where it produces Model Y, Cybertruck, and battery cells, it’s not exactly clear.

But the automaker has recently listed new job openings in Kyle, and they are all related to battery cells:

It could mean that Tesla plans to use this space to support its battery cell production at Gigafactory Texas.

Electrek’s Take

Tesla is helping turn Texas into a hub for battery cell production from source material processing to cell production.

On top of the 4680 cell production at Gigafactory Texas, Tesla is also building its lithium refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas. It is also building a cathode factory in a separate building on the Gigafactory Texas site.

Now, the use of this new 1 million+ square-foot site is less clear, but it will have to do with battery production.

It’s beautiful to see.