 Skip to main content

Daily EV recap: Tesla offers early CT deliveries to select shareholders, Porsche to launch new EVs

Avatar for Steven Delatorre  | Mar 12 2024 - 6:55 pm PT
0 Comments

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is now available on Apple PodcastsSpotifyTuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):

Tesla pushes new FSD Beta v12 update, no new note, but Musk says it’s a ‘big release’

Tesla starts offering early Cybertruck delivery for long-term TSLA shareholders

Donald Trump trashes electric cars and again shows he knows nothing about them

BYD is ‘just getting started’ in Europe with plans to triple its EV market share

Porsche’s new electric Macan earns 10,000 orders ahead of deliveries

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Quick Charge Podcast

Quick Charge Podcast

Author

Avatar for Steven Delatorre Steven Delatorre