Save $200 on seven Rad Power e-bikes from $1,199, Jackery power station hits $640, more deals

Rad Power takes $200 off classic e-bike models, RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike hits new $1,199 low

Rad Power Bikes is taking $200 off all its classic e-bike models, like the RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike for $1,199 shipped. Usually fetching $1,399 since the company lowered prices across its lineup of models, we’ve seen this e-bike included in most of the company’s holiday sales as well as several flash sales throughout the months, often falling to a $1,299 low. Today’s deal comes in to take things further, dropping costs $100 past its usual discounted rate and marking out a new all-time low. You can learn more about it heading below, or by reading our in-depth review.

Carrying the mantle as Rad Power’s jack-of-all-trades model, the RadRunner 2 comes equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and 672Wh battery that propels it to a max speed of 20 MPH and travels up to 50 miles on a single charge. It features a four-level pedal assist with a low-profile cadence sensor, and a simple control panel that gives you the battery’s charge level and allows you to adjust pedal assistance settings. It also comes stocked with a rear-mounted cargo rack that offers a 120-pound payload, puncture-resistant fat tires, a standard LED headlight, and an integrated taillight with both brake light and flash mode capabilities.

More Rad Power classic e-bike discounts:

Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station now $640

The official Jackery Amazon storefront is offering its Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station for $639.99 shipped. Regularly $999, it began 2023 with a higher $1,099 price tag, dropping to its current list price in March. It spent the summer and fall bouncing between $999 and $800 until Black Friday sales brought costs down further to a $649 low. Today’s deal comes in to take savings further as a 36% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low.

The Explorer 1000 has a 1,002Wh capacity that can provide 1,000W of power output. It is able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in 5.5 hours via a wall outlet or in up to six hours via two Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels (sold separately). It offers eight ports to cover all your device’s charging needs: three ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port. You’ll also be able to sync your smartphone with the power station in order to monitor and adjust settings in real-time via the app, allowing you to see remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.

Panasonic eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack now $53 with more options from $31

Amazon is offering the Panasonic eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack for $53.10 shipped. Down from $63, it spent 2023 fluctuating between a $78 high and a short-lived $51 low during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a $10 markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $5 and landing at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $2 above the all-time low from last year’s Black Friday sales. This bundle is a great alternative to cut down on single-use consumables while also saving you money as well. Alongside a four-battery charger, you’ll receive eight reliable AA batteries with an individual capacity of 2,550mAh and two AAA batteries with a 950mAh capacity, ideal for small toys, remotes, game controllers, digital cameras, wireless computer devices, and more. They can each be recharged up to 500 times, and maintains an 85% charge for up to 1 year when not in use. You can also find a slightly bigger bundle with six AAs and six AAAs along with the charger for $55. Head below for more.

A cheaper option to get started with the eneloop pro system would be this Panasonic AA starter pack for $31. You’ll receive the same charger to cover your recharging needs along with four AA rechargeable batteries with a 2,600mAh capacity. If you’re looking for more advanced options, you can find a 12-pack of AAA batteries with a three-hour quick-charger for $65. It can cover four AAA or AA pro batteries in up to four hours, two AAA or AA pro batteries in two hours, four regular AAA or AA batteries in three hours, or two regular AAA or AA batteries in 1.5 hours. You can also find a bundle option for a 16-pack of eneloop Pro AAA batteries alongside a 12-pack of eneloop Pro AA batteries for $113. If you’re unconcerned with having the Pro batteries, you’ll also find the above AAA Pro 12-pack bundled with a 16-pack of regular eneloop AA batteries for $91.

