Velotric Nomad 1 e-bike now $1,299 ($500 off), Sun Joe pressure washer $149, and more deals

Velotric’s Nomad 1 All-Terrain Fat-Tire e-bike now $1,299

As part of Velotric’s spring into March sale, which is taking up to $500 off a selection of its e-bikes and available bundle options, the company is offering its Nomad 1 All-Terrain Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,299 shipped. Regularly $1,799, this e-bike saw few discounts over 2023, often falling back to $1,499 where it first began upon its release in 2022. There have been a few drops lower to $1,399, but today’s deal comes in to beat them all out as a 28% markdown off the going rate and lands at a new all-time low. You’ll also find the high-step model matching in price at $1,299. To learn more about this e-bike you can head below or read through our hands-on review.

This model comes in six colorways (indigo gray, forest, cyan, sky blue, spring, and mango) equipped with a 750W (1,200W peak) motor and a removable 48V battery that propels the e-bike up to 25 MPH for up to 55 miles on a single 5 to 6-hour charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5 levels of pedal assistance with a speed sensor, a SHIMANO 8-speed drivetrain, an LED headlight, double hydraulic disc brakes, 26-inch puncture-resistant tires, an IPX6 waterproof rating, fenders for both wheels, and a 3.5-inch LCD display with USB charging for your personal device.

This e-bike model also has three bundle options you can choose from to upgrade your riding experience. The first includes a front basket and a rear cargo rack for $1,408, down from $1,958. This means you’re only paying $109 extra for these add-ons when normally they’d run you $159, giving you an additional $50 off during this sale. The second bundle includes a front basket, a rear cargo rack, a phone mount, and a rear-view mirror that attaches to the handlebars for $1,471, down from $2,021. With this combo, you’ll only be paying $172 extra for add-ons that would regularly cost $222, giving you another $50 deal. The third bundle includes a free extra battery to double your travel range for $1,649, down from $2,299. With this you’ll only be paying $350 extra for a battery that would cost $500, giving you a $150 deal.

Sun Joe’s SPX3500 Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer falls to $149

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX3500 Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer for $149 shipped. Normally fetching $245, it spent the first five months of 2023 bouncing between its MSRP and a $149 annual low, one that would not be seen again until today. It spent the rest of the year never falling below $197, with today’s deal coming in to remedy this trend as a 39% markdown off the going rate that lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked, but the lowest price we have seen since October 2022.

This 13A pressure washer comes equipped with a 2,000W brushless induction motor to blast away the most stubborn dirt, tar, mud, and grime with its 2,300 PSI. It features an adjustable detergent dial that lets you add just the right amount of soap from the onboard 40.6 fluid-ounce detergent tank. With five interchangeable spray tips, you can choose between zero degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and soap. And you won’t have to worry about conserving energy as the washer’s system automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged.

Greenworks 80V 730 CFM Cordless Electric Handheld Blower hits $180

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 730 CFM Cordless Electric Handheld Blower for $179.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from its usual $250 price tag, it began 2023 above its MSRP by $10, until February when it first dropped to $213 before seeing regular discounts throughout the rest of the year. It saw its biggest price drop in July when it fell to the $175 all-time low before riding a higher $194 rate through Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 28% markdown off the going rate and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

This 80V blower is 20% lighter than typical gas blowers, offering 25% more air volume as well as 20% more air speed than its predecessor, and is designed for yards up to 1 acre in size. Equipped with a brushless motor that is standard in all Greenworks power products, it can reach airflow speeds of 170 MPH and 730 CFM, with its variable speed trigger ensuring better handling and more control. The 80V 2.5Ah Lithium-ion battery is interchangeable with any of the power products within the Greenworks family and provides this blower up to 70 minutes of continuous runtime on low setting.

