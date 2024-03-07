Audi launches 2024 Q4 e-tron mid-model refresh with improved range, power, and charging

While some automakers are still introducing 2024 EVs, Audi is pushing out a mid-model refresh of the Q4 50 e-tron, called the Q4 55 e-tron. The Audi refresh includes several notable improvements on the performance and handling side, as well as faster charging.

The Q4 e-tron is an all-electric crossover SUV from Audi as it looks to electrify its entire portfolio of existing combustion models paired with new bespoke EVs. The Q4 e-tron hit the market in 2021 EV and is now being sold in its third model year.

Since then, the Audi Q4 e-tron has been sold in four variants, ranging in price and performance based on numeric nomenclature, which the German automaker loves to use to complicate things. Those models originally included the Q4 35 and Q4 40 e-tron, plus the Q4 45 e-tron quattro and top tier Q4 50 quattro.

Today, Audi announced it had developed a refreshed version of the Q4 50 e-tron and didn’t want to wait until 2025 models to share it with the world. Meet the mid-model update, now called the Q4 55 e-tron quattro.

Source: Audi USA







Audi refreshes 2024 Q4 e-tron mid-model year

Audi USA outlined its comprehensive updates to the 2024 Q4 e-tron 55 quattro in a press release today, so let’s dig in. This isn’t just a mid-year cosmetic facelift to the Q4 e-tron but instead includes notable performance improvements.

For one, Audi engineers optimized the battery cell chemistry in the Q4 e-tron 55’s 77 kWh pack, enabling charge rates up to 170 kW, up from 150 kW on the Q4 e-tron 50. Audi states the refreshed SUV can now recharge from 10-80% in 28 minutes on a DC fast charger. The team also added a new post-conditioning feature that utilizes the EV’s thermal management system to cool the battery if it gets too hot after driving or charging.

The improved battery chemistry also enables a more extended range – 258 miles. That’s 22 miles more EPA range than the 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 EV. Additionally, a revamped rear motor provides the electric SUV with 40 more total horsepower (335 hp) compared to its previous iteration and shaves nearly an entire second off its 0-60 mph sprint (now 5.0 seconds vs. 5.8 seconds previously).

Lastly, Audi shared it has tuned the 2024 Q4 e-tron 55’s suspension for improved balance and dynamic driving:

The steering characteristics and suspension tuning have been specially adapted for the occasion – the result is harmonious damping, improved steering response, and tighter load control. The new suspension and steering tuning provide a more balanced, direct driving experience for which Audi is known. The Audi Q4 55 e-tron responds more immediately to steering changes for greater sportiness and agility.

Other updates include a new 21″ wheel upgrade package complete with 235/45 R21 front and 255/40 R21 rear all-season tires. Today’s mid-model refreshes apply to both the 2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron and the Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron, starting at MSRPs of $55,200 and $58,200 respectively. The refreshed are expected to hit Audi showrooms in the US in April 2024.