Hyundai introduces decked-out IONIQ 6 EV Black Edition

Hyundai unveiled a sleek new IONIQ 6 Black Edition this week. The new blacked-out EV is fitted with special matte wheels, molding, and other upgrades.

Hyundai unveils IONIQ 6 Black Edition

Following the launch of the updated IONIQ 5 earlier this week, Hyundai revealed another new model in Korea.

Hyundai revealed the IONIQ 6 Black Edition. It features a blacked-out design with 20″ matte wheels, black front and rear molding, and side sills. The edition also includes a black outside mirror cover and front mat emblem.

The new model was launched in Korea earlier this week, but Hyundai has yet to confirm if the latest model will make the trip overseas.

Hyundai’s new blacked-out IONIQ 6 is a “design-specialized package that expresses the sophisticated beauty of black.” It can be selected starting from the Exclusive Plus trim.

After EV tax benefits, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 Standard starts at $37,500 (KRW 50 million). The starting price tag for the Exclusive Plus model is $41,900 (KRW 55.75 million).

The Korean automaker also launched a new “EV Every Care” program for IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, and Kona Electric purchases. Hyundai is giving up to 1.6 million charging credits and a home installation service.

Hyundai is also providing a “residual value guarantee” that guarantees 55% of the vehicle sales price.

Although the new Hyundai IONIQ 6 Black Edition is not yet available in the US, the automaker is offering incredible deals on its electric models in the states.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai recently introduced a rare 0% finance offer on the 2024 IONIQ 5. That could mean up to $7,800 in savings compared to a similarly priced Tesla.

The 2024 IONIQ 6, starting at $42,450, also features an attractive $7,500 cash offer. Starting at $32,675, the Kona Electric is already one of the most affordable EVs on the market, but Hyundai is sweetening the deal with a $7,500 cash offer.

Source: TheKoreanCarBlog, Hyundai