Velotric Discover 1 e-bike now $1,099 ($500 off), Juicebox EV charger hits $529, and more

Save $500 on Velotric’s Discover 1 e-bike for $1,099

Velotric has launched a spring into March sale that is taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. The biggest deal of the bunch – including bundles – is on the Discover 1 e-bike for $1,099 shipped. Normally going for $1,599, this e-bike sees regular discounts during sales events, with today’s price having last been seen during Black Friday sales. It comes in as a 31% markdown off the going rate and lands as a return to the all-time low.

This model comes in six colorways (mango, indigo grey, silver, cyan, sky blue, and spring) equipped with a 500W (900W peak) motor and a removable 48V battery that propels the e-bike up to 20 MPH (25 MPH unlocked) for up to 65 miles on a single 5-hour charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, a SHIMANO 7-speed drivetrain, a headlight and taillight with rear high-beam braking function, double hydraulic disc brakes, 20-inch puncture-resistant tires, an IPX6 waterproof rating, fenders for both wheels, a 3.5-inch LCD display with USB charging for your personal device, and it even has a walk mode to assist you when walking up a steep hill.

This e-bike model also has two bundle options you can choose from to upgrade your riding experience. The first includes a front basket and a rear cargo rack for $1,208, down from $1,758. This means you’re only paying $109 extra for these add-ons when normally they’d run you $159, giving you an additional $50 off during this sale. The second bundle includes a front basket, a rear cargo rack, a phone mount, and a rear-view mirror that attaches to the handlebars for $1,271, down from $1,821. With this combo, you’ll only be paying $172 extra for add-ons that would regularly cost $222, giving you another $50 deal.

Juicebox 48A Level 2 EV Charger sees rare discount to $529, 40A model falls to $489

Best Buy is offering the Juicebox 48A Level 2 Hardwired EV Charger for $529 shipped. Down from its usual $589 price tag, this device has seen very few discounts over the years making this a rare opportunity. It spends most of the time sitting at its MSRP with occasional drops in $10 to $20 increments. Today’s deal comes in as a $60 markdown off the going rate and lands at the lowest price we have tracked. It even beats out Amazon’s website where it is still listed at its MSRP.

This EV charger provides up to 48A of power that automatically adjusts its output to the connected EV’s accepted levels for “up to 9x faster charging.” You can monitor, schedule, and adjust the power levels between 16A and 48A through the companion app, making this device a flexible solution for installations on electrical circuits ranging from 20A to 60A. You can also go hands-free by connecting it to your Amazon Echo, Alexa, or Google Home. Its SAE-J1772 connector ensures universal compatibility with all EVs on the market, including Teslas, and its weather-proof polycarbonate casing allows it to be installed indoors or outdoors without concern. Head below to learn more.

Best Buy also has a slightly cheaper option in the Juicebox 40A EV charger for $489, down from $549. This charger offers “up to 7x faster charging” with the same smart controls and features as the above model, including the capability to adjust its output to the connected EV’s accepted levels. The main difference aside for the amperage is the input wiring – where the above model is hardwired, this model instead sports a NEMA 14-50 plug, so you may have to purchase the appropriate adapter for your vehicle if you don’t already have one.

Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station now $1,199

The official Jackery Amazon storefront is offering its Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station for $1,199 shipped, after clipping the on-page $700 off coupon. Normally going for $1,899, this power station only saw seven discounts over 2023, usually followed by quick rises back above $1,800. Today’s deal comes in as a 37% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $100 and returning its price back to the all-time low.

The Explorer 2000 Pro offers a 2,160Wh capacity that can provide a 2,200W max power output. It is able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in just two hours via a wall outlet or in less than three hours via six Jackery SolarSaga 200W solar panels (sold separately). It offers eight ports to cover all your device’s charging needs: three ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port. You’ll also be able to sync your smartphone with the power station in order to monitor and adjust settings in real-time via the app, allowing you to see remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.

