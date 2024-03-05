Ride1Up LMT’D V2 launched as new torque sensor electric bike

Ride1Up, the San Diego-based electric bike retailer known for some of the best value commuter e-bikes on the market, has spent much of the last year expanding into new categories such as electric mopeds and adventure e-bikes. Now, the company is updating one of its popular commuter-focused models, maintaining its grip on the road market even as the brand expands its reach. Meet the new Ride1Up LMT’D V2.

The LMT’D V2 retains much of what made the original bike so popular, but now comes with several new upgrades.

Chief among them is a new torque sensor, designed to make the bike as comfortable and responsive to pedal as possible. There’s of course still a throttle, which the majority of US e-bike riders enjoy having to make quicker work of hills or cruise around effortlessly, but the inclusion of a torque sensor means that pedaling is as efficient and natural feeling as possible.

We’ve often talked about how much nicer the torque sensor pedaling experience is, and Ride1Up seems to have taken that to heart with its latest model.

A handlebar-mounted color display lets riders cycle through the various pedal assist power levels as well as keep track of riding stats like distance, speed, battery level, and more.

The 48V 14Ah Reention battery with Samsung battery cells offers 672 Wh of capacity, or enough for 30-50 miles (50-80 km) of range depending on whether you’re using that efficient pedal assist or sittin’ pretty on the throttle.

As a Class 3 e-bike, that pedal assist will power the bike up to 28 mph (45 km/h), with the throttle offering speeds of up to 20 mph (32 km/h). The 750W continuous-rated rear hub motor helps make both power delivery options plenty peppy for either high-speed or hill-climbing rides.

A pair of dual-piston Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm rotors help bring the bike to a stop quickly and provide a nearly maintenance-free braking solution – at least until you wear out the brake pads and need to replace them.

As a commuter e-bike, the Ride1Up LMT’D V2 comes out of the box with included fenders wrapped around those WTB GROOV-E 27.5″x2.4″ tires explicitly designed for the higher speeds of electric bikes. The relatively wide 2.4″ tire size also better absorbs road irregularities and can mitigate some of the shock of those potholes. A 100mm Suntour suspension fork helps make the ride even smoother. Rack mounts are built into the bike, though if you want those cargo-carrying abilities, then you’ll have to add any of Ride1Up’s racks or baskets as additional accessories.

LED lighting is included standard, with a headlight mounted on the handlebars and a taillight integrated directly into the rear fender.

For those who enjoy pedaling and taking advantage of the new torque sensor, the Ride1Up LMT’D V2 comes with a Shimano 8-speed transmission.

The 55-lb (25 kg) e-bike comes in both a step-over and a step-through model, each of which is available in three colorways of Brushed Copper, Charcoal Satin, and Snowstorm.

The new models are already available on Ride1Up’s site, where they carry an MSRP of US $1,595. Deliveries are expected to begin as soon as next week.