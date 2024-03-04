 Skip to main content

Tesla in talks for a factory in Thailand, report says

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Mar 4 2024 - 7:46 am PT
6 Comments
Tesla launch thailand

Tesla is in talks with Thailand’s government to build a factory in the country, according to government officials.

Tesla is reportedly aiming to announce a new factory location by the end of the year and the rumor mill is already in full swing about where it could end up.

Last week, Italy said it was talking to Tesla about a potential factory.

Now, Thailand is back in the running. Reuters reports that the prime minister is reporting discussions with Tesla, including a site survey by the company in the region:

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (TSLA), is in talks with Thailand’s government for a potential production facility in the country having conducted a site survey late last year, an official from the prime minister’s office said on Monday.

The government reportedly offered Tesla guaranteed renewable energy to power the facility, which would produce electric vehicles or batteries.

Tesla only somewhat recently started to operate officially in Thailand with opening orders late in 2022 and starting deliveries last year.

Thailand is not only a significant car market in Asia, but it’s also one of the biggest vehicle assembly hubs on the continent with up to 2 million vehicles produced locally per year.

There have been talks about Tesla potentially establishing a manufacturing facility in Thailand before, but it looks like the effort is on going now, according to the local government.

We previously heard that Tesla is looking for “2,000 rai (320 hectares) of land” in the country as a potential factory location.

