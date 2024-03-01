Electric Bike Co. e-bike now $1,499 (Save $329), EGO Power+ electric mower $600, and more

Headlining today’s green deals is Electric Bike Co.’s Model A Sport e-bike joining the other Model A styles/colorways at $1,499 with a special opportunity to get an anti-theft alarm as well. It is joined by the EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with a 7.5Ah battery and a free 5.0Ah battery included at $600, as well as EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 Portable Power Station with an expansion battery for $949. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Electric Bike Co.’s Model A Sport e-bike falls to $1,499 with free anti-theft alarm

Electric Bike Co. is offering its Model A Sport e-bike for $1,499 shipped, joining the rest of the company’s lineup of Model A styles/colorways (Army Green, Black, Sunset Gray, Lapse Blue, and Sonic) at the lowest prices we have tracked. Down from $1,699, this deal is a $200 markdown off the going rate, which is the usual discounted rate that this model often drops to, giving you another opportunity to save on these quality e-bikes. There is also one other option for this e-bike with the Model A Chopper e-bike for $1,599. You’ll also find a limited-time offer on all e-bike models that gives you a complimentary anti-theft alarm valued at $129, just use the promo code ALARM at checkout.

Sporting a classic beach cruiser design, the Model A e-bike comes equipped with a 500W (750W peak) motor and a 14Ah battery that reaches 20 MPH speeds (can be reprogrammed to 28 MPH) with a 60-mile range on a single charge. It also has five levels of pedal assistance, with a choice for a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor along with a smaller selection of accessories and features: puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched vegan leather grips, a rear cargo rack, a waterproof wiring system, and an LCD color display with a USB charging port.

The greatest feature about any of the e-bikes under this brand though, is the customizable options. Most of the parts have two to three options for customization – even the paint job – with plenty of accessories you can add-on as well, allowing you to truly build a ride that fits your preferences and expresses your individuality.

EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with extra 5.0Ah battery now $600

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Select Cut Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with 7.5Ah and 5.0Ah battery for $599.99 shipped. Down from its $1,048 price tag, this particular package with the extra 5.0Ah battery saw very few discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs down to $749. Today’s deal comes in as a 43% markdown off the going rate and lands at a new all-time low just in time for spring. Considering this same model without the extra 5.0Ah battery is currently discounted to $550 and a standalone 5.0Ah battery is normally priced at $299 and currently discounted to $215, this is a rare opportunity to snag it for only $50 more, giving you $249/$165 in extra savings.

Powered by just the 7.5Ah ARC battery, this cordless electric lawn mower tackles your small to medium-sized yards with up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering a six-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1.5 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string.

EcoFlow DELTA 2 Portable Power Station with Smart Extra Battery hits $949

The Home Depot is offering the DELTA 2 Portable Power Station with DELTA 2 Smart Extra Battery for $949 shipped. Down from a $1,315 price tag, this combination of devices has seen its fair share of discounts over the last year, with most of them taking place during major events like Prime Deal days, Black Friday, and Christmas sales, as well as various short-lived flash sales scattered throughout. We’ve only seen this bundle go for less twice before, with Amazon having seen the all-time low of $890 back during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 28% markdown off the going rate, giving you $366 in savings and landing at the third-lowest price we have tracked – $50 above the next lowest price and $59 above the all-time low.

The DELTA 2 boasts a 1,024Wh capacity that is expanded up to 2,048Wh with the inclusion of the extra battery (and can be expanded further with more). It can fully recharge in up to six hours with a 220W solar panel, and its IP68 waterproof rating ensures protection against water, dust, and debris while you’re out in nature. You’ll be able to monitor and control the DELTA 2’s settings in real time on the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It also offers 15 port options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, and three DCs. Head below to read more.

Winter e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.