Nissan ends LEAF production in the UK for new EVs, including its successor

Nissan is ending production of the iconic all-electric LEAF at its Sunderland factory in the UK this week. The move comes as Nissan prepares to launch its next-gen EVs, including an electric LEAF replacement.

Nissan ending LEAF production at its Sunderland plant

Of the 650,000 LEAF models sold globally, over 280,000 were built at Nissan’s Sunderland plant.

After launching in 2010 as the first mass-market EV, the LEAF began production at its Sunderland facility three years later. Now, the facility is being upgraded to build three new all-electric models, including the LEAF’s replacement.

Nissan is investing up to $3.8 billion (£3 billion) to prepare the facility to build an electric Qashqai, Juke, and next-gen LEAF EV.

The automaker confirmed that all new cars in Europe will be fully electric as it works toward an all-EV lineup by 2030.

According to Sunderland Echo, Nissan is ending LEAF production at the UK facility this week. A Nissan spokesperson said “After 13 years of great success, the current generation of Nissan Leaf, the world’s first mass-market 100% electric vehicle, is approaching the end of its life cycle in Europe.”

With sales of the current LEAF slipping amid new models flooding the EV market, Nissan looks to shake things up. The new LEAF will be a crossover coupe SUV to make it more competitive. This will include a sportier, lower design than the Qashqai and Juke.

One source described the new LEAF as similar to the Ariya, Nissan’s first global electric SUV. Another called it a “mini Ariya.” Nissan says its Chill-Out concept previews the next-gen LEAF.

Nissan told retailers the new LEAF will look nothing like the current one with a radical design upgrade. It will also include 25% more range.

Meanwhile, sources told Automotive News Nissan is not planning production of the new LEAF in the US. That would mean losing the EV tax credit and likely falling behind rivals as new, more advanced EVs hit the market.

Nissan is still building the LEAF in the US with production expected to end in 2025. Starting at $28,140, the 2024 Nissan LEAF is one of the most affordable EVs in the US.

