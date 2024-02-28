Save $351 on Heybike Brawn e-bike now $1,449, Greenworks 60V electric lawn tools 25% off, more

Headlining today’s green deals is the Heybike Brawn Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,449. It is joined by a Greenworks sale taking up to 25% off 60V electric lawn and garden equipment, as well as the Broil King Crown 500 Pellet Grill at $717. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Heybike Brawn Fat-Tire e-bike now $1,449

Best Buy is offering the Heybike Brawn Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,449 shipped. Down from its usual $1,800 price tag, it saw nine discounts over 2023, with the largest of them dropping costs down to a $1,399 low during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a $351 markdown off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $50 above the all-time low from November. You can also learn about the other models from Heybike that we’ve reviewed here.

The Brawn e-bike comes equipped with a 750W (1,200W peak) motor alongside a removable 48V battery that can carry the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 65 miles on a single 4-hour charge. You’ll have four pedal assistance levels to choose from: pure electric, pedal assistance, a manual mode, and a walk mode. The 26-inch by 4-inch fat tires ensure effortless handling on or off the beaten path while the hydraulic disc brakes give you faster and more immediate stopping power over their mechanical counterparts. It also features an automatic headlight that turns on in darker conditions as well as a taillight for added safety, smart functionality through the companion app that can be used to track your journey, and an LCD display that gives you real-time performance statuses and allows for setting adjustments.

Greenworks sale takes up to 25% off 60V electric lawn gear

Greenworks is taking up to 25% off a selection of its 60V electric lawn and garden equipment that includes mowers, blowers, trimmers, edgers, and chainsaws. A standout amongst the lineup is the 60V 21-inch Cordless Electric Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with two 4.0Ah batteries for $499.99 shipped. Down from its usual $600 price tag, it saw its fair share of discounts over 2023, many of which repeated to the same $500 price like today’s deal. It comes in as a $100 markdown off the going rate, matching our previous mention and returning to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

Equipped with a 60V brushless motor alongside two 4.0Ah batteries, this lawn mower is able to run for up to 80 minutes (40 minutes per battery) on a single charge. Its 21-inch steel deck provides stability and durability to handle large areas of grass, and its power-cutting system detects challenging conditions to deliver optimal power to the blade motors, ensuring consistent blade speeds of 2,800-3,200 RPM even through tall, thick, or wet grass. It offers a 7-position height-adjustment, with a 4-in-1 design allowing you to bag, mulch, or side discharge your grass clippings, while also having a turbo button for leaf pickup. And when you’re done with your tasks, the handle folds up along the frame to provide easier and more compact storage options.

Broil King Crown 500 Pellet Grill hits $717 low

Amazon is offering the Broil King Crown 500 Pellet Grill for $716.93 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from a $1,199 price tag, we’ve seen it go as low as $522 back in 2021 and 2022, however, 2023 never saw the price fall below $759. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 40% markdown off the going rate and lands as the lowest price we have tracked in almost two years. It even beats out Broil King’s website where it is discounted at a higher $1,099 rate.

No need to worry about refilling your propane tanks or hooking up a gas line to this grill, which utilizes wood pellets that produce lower emissions than even charcoal. You’ll have total control over its settings, particularly through its digital control board with an LED read-out that offers a temperature range of 200 degrees to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with two temperature probes and three quick-set temperature keys: smoke (225 degrees), roast (350 degrees), and grill (600 degrees). It also offers remote control settings through the companion app via your smartphone using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Its 560-square inches of cooking space can handle your meals for the whole family – a capacity of approximately 30 burgers at once, for example. Head below to learn more.

