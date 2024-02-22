OKAI Ranger e-bike 1-day sale hits $1,300 ($700 off), Jackery power stations, and more

Headlining today’s green deals is the one-day discount on the OKAI Ranger Electric Bike for $1,300. It is joined by the Jackery home backup sale that has moved over to its Amazon storefront and is taking up to $700 off power stations, solar panels, and bundles, as well as the Velotric Go 1 Utility e-bike at $1,299. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.
Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.
OKAI Ranger Electric Bike now $1,300
Best Buy is offering the OKAI Ranger Electric Bike for $1,299.99 shipped through the end of the day. Down from its usual $2,000 price tag, it spent the large majority of 2023 keeping above $1,500, with prices only dropping further once Black Friday, Christmas, and New Year’s sales were happening. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate and lands among some of the lowest prices we have tracked. It even beats out OKAI’s website where the e-bike is still listed at its MSRP.
This e-bike comes equipped with a 750W (1,000W peak) motor and a removable 48V battery that can propel it up to 20 MPH for up to 45 miles on a single charge six hour charge. Designed for urban commuting and off-road adventures alike, its 26-inch by 4-inch fat tires ensure a smooth and comfortable ride while navigating through the city streets or on a backwoods trail while its front and rear mechanical Tektro disc brakes provide “exceptional stopping power and increased safety” at any moment they’re needed. It also features an integrated full-color LED touchscreen display for real-time data, as well as a NFC key for improved security, locking your e-bike when out of range.
Save up to $700 on Jackery power stations, solar panels, and bundles
Back at the start of this month we covered Jackery’s home backup sale directly from the manufacturer’s website which ended on February 8. Now the sale has moved over to Amazon, albeit at slightly higher rates, to make sure folks are covered should the worst happen. A selection of the company’s power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, combo kits, and add-on accessories are seeing up to $700 in price cuts and starting from $129. We’ve curated a list of our favorites below, but be sure to check out Jackery’s Amazon storefront to browse through all the offerings.
Deals for 1+ Days of Power:
- Explorer 100 Plus, 99Wh capacity: $129 (Reg. $149)
- Explorer 300, 293Wh capacity: $229 (Reg. $350)
- Explorer 500, 518Wh capacity: $399 (Reg. $499)
- Explorer 1000, 1,002Wh capacity: $649 (Reg. $999)
- Explorer 1000 Plus, 1,264Wh capacity: $1,099 (Reg. $1,199)
- Explorer 1500 Pro, 1,512Wh capacity: $1,199 (Reg. $1,699)
- Explorer 1000 Plus with two 100W solar panels: $1,499 (Reg. $1,699)
- and more…
Deals for 2+ Days of Power:
- Explorer 2000 Plus, 2,042Wh capacity: $1,999 (Reg. $2,199)
- Explorer 2000 Plus with two 200W solar panels: $2,999 (Reg. $3,299)
- Explorer 3000 Pro with two 200W solar panels: $3,299 (Reg. $3,999)
- and more…
Deals for 3+ Days of Power:
- Explorer 2000 Plus with expandable battery: $3,499 (Reg. $3,799)
- Explorer 3000 Pro with transfer switch and two 200W solar panels: $3,699 (Reg. $4,199)
- Explorer 2000 Plus with expandable battery and two 200W solar panels: $4,499 (Reg. $6,499)
- and more…
Velotric Go 1 Utility e-bike now $1,299
Velotric is offering its Go 1 Utility e-bike for $1,299 shipped. Down from its $1,799 price tag, we’ve seen it go for lower at $1,099 in the past, but today’s $500 off discount does still bring costs down amongst some of the lowest we have tracked. This deal comes in as a 28% markdown off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price in its history. This model comes equipped with a 500W (900W peak) motor and a removable 48V battery that propels the e-bike up to 20 MPH (25 MPH unlocked) for up to 55 miles on a single charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, a SHIMANO 7-speed drivetrain, 20-inch puncture-resistant tires, fenders for both wheels, a 3.5-inch LCD display with USB charging for your personal device, and it even works with Apple Find My.
Winter e-bike deals!
- Super73 RX Electric Motorbike: $2,999 (Reg. $3695)
- Lynx All-Terrain e-bike: $2,999 (Reg. $3,999)
- Juiced’s HyperScrambler 2: $1,999 (Reg. $3,499)
- NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike: $1,500 (Reg. $2,200)
- Electric Bike Co. Model J e-bike: $1,299 (Reg. $1,499)
- Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike: $1,284 (Reg. $2,300)
- Trek Electra Cruiser Go! Step-Over e-bike: $1,200 (Reg. $1,600)
- Aventon Pace 500.2 e-bike: $999 (Reg. $1,599)
- OKAI Stride Electric Bike: $930 (Reg. $1,600)
- Razor Rambler 20 e-bike: $800 (Reg. $1,000)
- Force eTrail HT350 e-bike: $400 (Reg. $1,070)
- Use exclusive code 9TO5EBIKE20 for Force eTrail
Other new Green Deals landing this week
The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.
- Pit Boss’ PBV3A1 electric smoker cooks low and slow with 100 to 325-degree range at $280
- ALLPOWERS’ R1500 portable power station with two wireless chargers hits new $499 low
- Amazon Basics 24-pack of rechargeable AAA batteries falls to $20 (Reg. $27), more from $15
- Anker’s SOLIX F2000 2,048Wh portable power station with 12 ports now $1,399 (Save $600)
- Jetson’s Eris folding electric scooter is perfect for first-timers at $188 (New low, Reg. $500)
- Hover-1 Renegade electric scooter cruises into spring with a 33-mile range at $312 (Reg. $1,000)
- WORX Nitro 40V 20-inch cordless electric snow blower with two 4.0Ah batteries hits $320
- Electric Bike Co.’s Model J e-bike offers 60-mile range with $268 in free gear for $1,299 low
- Z Grills’ 450B PID wood pellet grill and smoker offers 8-in-1 functionality at new $429 low
- Baseus’ 140W 6-port 48,000mAh portable laptop power bank station now $96 off at new $74 low
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments