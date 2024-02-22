OKAI Ranger e-bike 1-day sale hits $1,300 ($700 off), Jackery power stations, and more

Headlining today’s green deals is the one-day discount on the OKAI Ranger Electric Bike for $1,300. It is joined by the Jackery home backup sale that has moved over to its Amazon storefront and is taking up to $700 off power stations, solar panels, and bundles, as well as the Velotric Go 1 Utility e-bike at $1,299. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

OKAI Ranger Electric Bike now $1,300

Best Buy is offering the OKAI Ranger Electric Bike for $1,299.99 shipped through the end of the day. Down from its usual $2,000 price tag, it spent the large majority of 2023 keeping above $1,500, with prices only dropping further once Black Friday, Christmas, and New Year’s sales were happening. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate and lands among some of the lowest prices we have tracked. It even beats out OKAI’s website where the e-bike is still listed at its MSRP.

This e-bike comes equipped with a 750W (1,000W peak) motor and a removable 48V battery that can propel it up to 20 MPH for up to 45 miles on a single charge six hour charge. Designed for urban commuting and off-road adventures alike, its 26-inch by 4-inch fat tires ensure a smooth and comfortable ride while navigating through the city streets or on a backwoods trail while its front and rear mechanical Tektro disc brakes provide “exceptional stopping power and increased safety” at any moment they’re needed. It also features an integrated full-color LED touchscreen display for real-time data, as well as a NFC key for improved security, locking your e-bike when out of range.

Save up to $700 on Jackery power stations, solar panels, and bundles

Back at the start of this month we covered Jackery’s home backup sale directly from the manufacturer’s website which ended on February 8. Now the sale has moved over to Amazon, albeit at slightly higher rates, to make sure folks are covered should the worst happen. A selection of the company’s power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, combo kits, and add-on accessories are seeing up to $700 in price cuts and starting from $129. We’ve curated a list of our favorites below, but be sure to check out Jackery’s Amazon storefront to browse through all the offerings.

Deals for 1+ Days of Power:

Deals for 2+ Days of Power:

Deals for 3+ Days of Power:

Velotric Go 1 Utility e-bike now $1,299

Velotric is offering its Go 1 Utility e-bike for $1,299 shipped. Down from its $1,799 price tag, we’ve seen it go for lower at $1,099 in the past, but today’s $500 off discount does still bring costs down amongst some of the lowest we have tracked. This deal comes in as a 28% markdown off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price in its history. This model comes equipped with a 500W (900W peak) motor and a removable 48V battery that propels the e-bike up to 20 MPH (25 MPH unlocked) for up to 55 miles on a single charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, a SHIMANO 7-speed drivetrain, 20-inch puncture-resistant tires, fenders for both wheels, a 3.5-inch LCD display with USB charging for your personal device, and it even works with Apple Find My.

Winter e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.