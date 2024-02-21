BLUETTI just launched a solar-powered portable fridge freezer that makes ice

Photo: BLUETTI

BLUETTI just launched the MultiCooler, its first portable fridge freezer powered by solar panels or hot-swappable batteries.

If you’re going to go on a road trip and want to make cocktails while you stop to camp, then this is the thing you didn’t know you needed. The app-enabled portable MultiCooler, which weighs 53 pounds and has wheels and a drawbar, can refrigerate, freeze, and make ice in minutes off-grid. It has a 42-quart capacity, enough to hold around 60 canned drinks.

It has an impressive temperature range of -4F to 68F (-20C to +20C) and a compressor that can cool the MultiCooler down from 86F to 32F (30C to 0C) in just 15 minutes.

If you want to make ice, you pour water into the ice-making compartment, and crystal-clear ice cubes come out. You can choose your ice size using the Bluetooth-connected app.

BLUETTI pairs the MultiCooler with the AC180T, a swappable, modular battery with a pair of removable 19-pound packs. The AC180T can be plugged into a wall outlet for fast charging before you hit the road – 100% in 70 minutes – or with 500W solar panels for a constant power supply.

You can rotate the 717-watt-hour lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs in and out of the AC180T and swap them in the MultiCooler to keep it chugging along. Combine the battery pack with solar panels, and this portable fridge freezer will run for days as long as the sun shines.

The MultiCooler will retail for $899, and the AC180T will retail for $1,299; together, they’re $2,198. BLUETTI just launched an Indigogo campaign for the pair this morning (and this is not an endorsement of that crowdfunding campaign), where they’re offering much lower super early bird prices.

You could just throw a cooler full of ice in the back of your car, but that’s not as much fun.

You can learn more about BLUETTI’s MultiCooler and AC180T hot-swappable battery pack in the video below:

Read more: This modular ‘pop-up solar canopy’ charges EVs off-grid

If you live in an area that has frequent natural disaster events, and are interested in making your home more resilient to power outages, consider going solar and adding a battery storage system. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –ad*