Electric Bike Co. Model J e-bike hits $1,299 (Save $468), Z GRILLS wood pellet oven $429, more

Headlining today's green deals is Electric Bike Co.'s Model J e-bike at $1,299, with an exclusive savings opportunity to get $268 in free gear. It is joined by Z GRILLS' PIONEER 450B Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker at $429, as well as Greenworks' 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower that is also at $429.

Electric Bike Co. Model J e-bike with $268 in free gear now $1,299

Electric Bike Co. is offering its Model J e-bike for $1,299 shipped in four colorways (Army Green, Ocean Breeze, Living Coral or Black) or you can fully customize your own. Down from $1,499, this deal is a $200 markdown off the going rate, which is the usual discounted rate that this particular model often drops to, returning costs to the all-time lowest we have tracked. There are also two other options for this e-bike with the Niagara colorway for $1,399 and the accessory-loaded Desert Rover for $1,799. There is also an exclusive offer on all e-bike models that gives you a complimentary Boost 5A Super Charger worth $229, as well as a free upgraded tool kit worth $39 that includes self-sealing puncture gel, a mini hand pump, and a CO2 canister – just mention “Spring” in the notes during checkout. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below or reading through our hands-on review.

Sporting a Venice-beach moped design with a banana seat, this e-bike comes equipped with the same 750W motor as well as a 14Ah battery that reaches the same 20 to 28 MPH speeds but with an extended 60 mile range. Also offering five levels of pedal assistance, you’ll receive the same choice for a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor along with a smaller selection of accessories and features: puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched vegan leather grips, and an LCD color display with a USB charging port.

The greatest feature about any of the e-bikes under this brand though, is the customizable options. Most of the parts have two to three options for customization – even the paint job – with plenty of accessories you can add-on as well, allowing you to truly build a ride that fits your preferences and expresses your individuality.

Z GRILLS PIONEER 450B Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker now $429

The official Z GRILLS Amazon storefront is offering its PIONEER 450B Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $429 shipped. Down from its $519 price tag, it only saw five discounts over 2023, with the biggest among them dropping costs down to a $430 low. Today’s deal comes in as a $90 markdown off the going rate, landing it by $1 at a new all-time low.

This grill and smoker utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal, providing 8-in-1 versatility (bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, char-grill). Featuring a PID auto-temperature controller, with a real-time temperature display and pre-settable temperatures, this grill and smoker will do all the work for you by auto-tuning the fuel feed and airflow rate making it ideal for beginners. It comes with two meat probes so you can monitor your meat’s internal temperatures without lifting the lid, as well as a manual feed function that gives it a faster startup and heat recovery with the simple press of a button.

Greenworks 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah battery now $429

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah battery for $428.99 shipped. Down from a $550 price tag, this mower only received two previous discounts this year to $465 and a $430 low. Today’s deal falls further, amounting to a 22% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $1 and landing as a new all-time low for this particular model. It even beats Greenworks’ website where it is listed at a higher discounted rate of $479.

With a 80V brushless motor and a 5.0Ah battery, this lawn mower offers up to 60 minutes of runtime and is able to fully recharge in up to two hours. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering a seven-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1-3/8 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string.

