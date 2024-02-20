Electric Bike Co. Model J e-bike hits $1,299 (Save $468), Z GRILLS wood pellet oven $429, more

Headlining today’s green deals is Electric Bike Co.’s Model J e-bike at $1,299, with an exclusive savings opportunity to get $268 in free gear. It is joined by Z GRILLS’ PIONEER 450B Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker at $429, as well as Greenworks’ 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower that is also at $429. Plus, all of today’s other best new Green Deals.
Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.
Electric Bike Co. Model J e-bike with $268 in free gear now $1,299
Electric Bike Co. is offering its Model J e-bike for $1,299 shipped in four colorways (Army Green, Ocean Breeze, Living Coral or Black) or you can fully customize your own. Down from $1,499, this deal is a $200 markdown off the going rate, which is the usual discounted rate that this particular model often drops to, returning costs to the all-time lowest we have tracked. There are also two other options for this e-bike with the Niagara colorway for $1,399 and the accessory-loaded Desert Rover for $1,799. There is also an exclusive offer on all e-bike models that gives you a complimentary Boost 5A Super Charger worth $229, as well as a free upgraded tool kit worth $39 that includes self-sealing puncture gel, a mini hand pump, and a CO2 canister – just mention “Spring” in the notes during checkout. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below or reading through our hands-on review.
Sporting a Venice-beach moped design with a banana seat, this e-bike comes equipped with the same 750W motor as well as a 14Ah battery that reaches the same 20 to 28 MPH speeds but with an extended 60 mile range. Also offering five levels of pedal assistance, you’ll receive the same choice for a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor along with a smaller selection of accessories and features: puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched vegan leather grips, and an LCD color display with a USB charging port.
The greatest feature about any of the e-bikes under this brand though, is the customizable options. Most of the parts have two to three options for customization – even the paint job – with plenty of accessories you can add-on as well, allowing you to truly build a ride that fits your preferences and expresses your individuality.
Z GRILLS PIONEER 450B Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker now $429
The official Z GRILLS Amazon storefront is offering its PIONEER 450B Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $429 shipped. Down from its $519 price tag, it only saw five discounts over 2023, with the biggest among them dropping costs down to a $430 low. Today’s deal comes in as a $90 markdown off the going rate, landing it by $1 at a new all-time low.
This grill and smoker utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal, providing 8-in-1 versatility (bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, char-grill). Featuring a PID auto-temperature controller, with a real-time temperature display and pre-settable temperatures, this grill and smoker will do all the work for you by auto-tuning the fuel feed and airflow rate making it ideal for beginners. It comes with two meat probes so you can monitor your meat’s internal temperatures without lifting the lid, as well as a manual feed function that gives it a faster startup and heat recovery with the simple press of a button.
Greenworks 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah battery now $429
Amazon is offering the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah battery for $428.99 shipped. Down from a $550 price tag, this mower only received two previous discounts this year to $465 and a $430 low. Today’s deal falls further, amounting to a 22% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $1 and landing as a new all-time low for this particular model. It even beats Greenworks’ website where it is listed at a higher discounted rate of $479.
With a 80V brushless motor and a 5.0Ah battery, this lawn mower offers up to 60 minutes of runtime and is able to fully recharge in up to two hours. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering a seven-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1-3/8 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string.
More Greenworks electric mowers seeing Amazon discounts:
- 40V 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower with 4.0Ah battery: $255 (Reg. $300)
- 40V 21-inch Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah battery: $360 (Reg. $450)
- 48V 21-inch Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with two 5.0Ah batteries: $382 (Reg. $450)
- 40V 20-inch Dual Blade Cordless Lawn Mower with 4.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries: $389 (Reg. $457)
- 48V 17-inch Cordless Lawn Mower with two 4.0Ah batteries: $255 (Reg. $419)
- 80V 25-inch Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah battery: $765 (Reg. $900)
Winter e-bike deals!
- Super73 RX Electric Motorbike: $2,999 (Reg. $3695)
- Lynx All-Terrain e-bike: $2,999 (Reg. $3,999)
- Juiced’s HyperScrambler 2: $1,999 (Reg. $3,499)
- Electric Bike Co. Model A Chopper e-bike: $1,599 (Reg. $1,799)
- NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike: $1,500 (Reg. $2,200)
- Aventon Pace 500.2 e-bike: $999 (Reg. $1,599)
- OKAI Stride Electric Bike: $930 (Reg. $1,600)
- Razor Rambler 20 e-bike: $800 (Reg. $1,000)
- Force eTrail HT350 e-bike: $400 (Reg. $1,070)
- Use exclusive code 9TO5EBIKE20 for Force eTrail
Other new Green Deals landing this week
The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.
- GoTrax Z4 Pro foldable e-bike carries you 50 miles and saves space after arrival for $1,000
- Go save $400 on Trek’s Electra Cruiser Go! step-over e-bike with 40-mile range for $1,200
- Greenworks 1800 PSI electric pressure washer washes away winter’s grime for $119 (Reg. $140)
- Bosch Tronic 6100 electric tankless water heater covers sinks and appliances for new $520 low
- Baseus’ 140W 6-port 48,000mAh portable laptop power bank station now $96 off at new $74 low
- Schwinn’s Mendocino Adult Hybrid Cruiser e-bike with 55-mile range hits $590 (Reg. $1,700)
- Priority’s Presidents’ sale takes 15% off e-bikes with over 50-mile range starting from $1,444
- ALLPOWERS R1500 portable power station with 400W solar panel hits new $749 low (Reg. $1,099)
- Goal Zero’s Yeti 1500X power station offers 1,516Wh capacity and 10 ports for $1,260 low
- Get up to $807 in savings on Blix e-bikes with free accessory bundles starting from $1,499
- Get up to $1,250 in savings on electric Greenworks 60V riding mowers from $4,000
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments