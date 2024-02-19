Trek Electra Cruiser Go! e-bike hits $1,200 (Save $400), Bosch electric tankless water heater now $520, more

Kicking off this week’s top green deals is Trek’s Electra Cruiser Go! e-bike for $1,200. That $400 discount is joined by the Bosch Tronic 6100 Electric Tankless Water Heater at $520, as well as Greenworks’ 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer at $119. Plus, all of today’s other best new Green Deals.

Trek’s Electra Cruiser Go! Step-Over e-bike hits $1,200

Trek Bicycle is offering its Electra Cruiser Go! Step-Over e-bike for $1,199.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,600 price tag, it saw fewer discounts over 2023 in comparison with other big e-bike brands. While we’ve seen this particular model go for $200 less before, it has been quite some time since we’ve seen significant drops in price, making today’s deal a rare chance to save. It comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The Cruiser Go! e-bike is an homage to the American beach-cruising classics of years past, equipped with a 250W rear-hub motor and a fully-integrated 250Wh battery that reach a max speed of 20 MPH for up to 40 miles on a single charge. It features mechanical disc brakes, fatter 27.5-inch tires for a smoother ride, and an LED controller that lets you monitor and change the e-bikes functions and settings. It also comes supported by the Trek Central app which lets you get pre-ride information such as battery levels before even heading out the door, as well as live performance levels, GPS mapping, and it even saves the information from your previous rides for future reviews.

Bosch Tronic 6100 Electric Tankless Water Heater now $520

Amazon is offering the Bosch Tronic 6100 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $520.03 shipped, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. Down from a $749 price tag, it saw a fair share of discounts over 2023, bouncing between its MSRP and a $656 low. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 31% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low. This 27kW under-sink tankless water heater is designed to provide an endless supply of instantaneous hot water to one or more sinks, or to appliances like washing machines. It can be installed in a 360 degree orientation, with its 13-inch by 8.5-inch by 4.5-inch size making it easy to fit in tight under-counter spaces, and its low 0.55 GPM activation flow rate, even works perfectly for commercial low-flow faucets. It boasts a “96% thermal efficiency rate with no standby heat loss,” saving you time, water, and money.

Greenworks 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer now $119

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $118.99 shipped. Down from its usual $140 price tag, it only saw four discounts over 2023, with half dropping to the same $119 annual low. We’ve seen it go as low as $89 in past years, with today’s deal coming in as the first of the new year amounting to a $21 markdown off the going rate and dropping costs to the third-lowest price we have tracked. This pressure washer provides an 1,800 PSI and 1.1 GPM flow rate, ideal for residential applications. It trades in the onboard storage and management functions of other models for overall portability. It features a hook to coil the 20-foot hose around instead of a reel, and also includes accessories that can be easily exchanged thanks to its 1/4-inch quick-connect fitting: a 25-degree high-pressure nozzle, a 40-degree medium-pressure nozzle, and even a soap applicator.

