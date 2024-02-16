RadRover 6 Plus hits $1,199 (Save $900), Greenworks sale takes 25% off electric outdoor tools, more

Headlining today’s top deals is the RadRover 6 Plus Fat-Tire e-bike falling to a new $1,199 low. It is joined by the Greenworks Presidents’ Day sale that is taking 25% off a huge lineup of outdoor power tools, as well as the last of EcoFlow’s 24-hour flash sales that is offering up two bundle options starting from $469. Plus, all of today’s other best new Green Deals.

RadRover 6 Plus Fat-Tire e-bike hits $1,199 low

Rad Power Bikes is currently offering a special limited-time discount on its flagship RadRover 6 Plus Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,199 shipped. Down from $2,099, this e-bike saw plenty of discounts over 2023, with most of them being limited-time flash sales that often brought costs down to $1,399. Today’s deal comes in as a 43% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $200 and landing as a new all-time low. You can learn more about this model by heading below the fold or checking out our hands-on review.

Equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, clock, odometer, speedometer, pedal assist settings, and even a wattage meter to keep track of the motor’s output. It also comes stocked with a pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires alongside water-resistant connectors and wiring harness for when your joy ride diverts off-road. The frame has been designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and solid handling – especially for riders at the bottom end of the height recommendation range.

Greenworks has launched a multi-day sale through Presidents’ Day that is taking 25% off a huge lineup of the company’s cordless electric outdoor power tools by using the promo code PRESIDENT at checkout. These discounts will be live through Monday, February 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST and bring costs down among some of the lowest prices we have seen recently. Some of the offers are also already marked down from their going rates, giving you combined deals up to 42% off in certain cases. Shop all of the best deals right here.

It is officially the eighth day of EcoFlow’s ongoing Valentine’s sale and the last of three scheduled 24-hour flash sales that are offering up two bundle options to maximize savings and ensure your preparedness at home, on the road, or out in the wilds. The first of today’s deals is being carried over from the last flash sale on the RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station with a 100W Solar Panel for $469 shipped. Normally the power station alone runs for $599, so with a $130 price cut you’re also getting the solar panel for free, which is normally priced at $287 and currently discounted to $199. All-in-all, this deal gives you $417 in savings.

The RIVER 2 Pro has a 768Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 1,536Wh with the addition of an extra battery (sold separately). It can fully recharge in just 70 minutes via a standard wall outlet, in eight to nine hours with the included 100W solar panel, or in eight hours directly plugged into your car with the adapter. Through the EcoFlow app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and customize power settings. It has 11 output ports to cover all your device-charging needs: four ACs, three USB-As, two DCs, one USB-C, and one car port. Head below to read more.

The second deal is from the company’s Amazon storefront on the DELTA 2 Portable Power Station and a Smart Extra Battery for $1,399 shipped, down from its usual $1,899 MSRP. This power station boasts a 1,024Wh capacity (2,048Wh with the extra battery) and is able to fully recharge in up to six hours with a 220W solar panel while its IP68 waterproof rating ensures protection against water, dust, and debris while you’re out amongst nature. Its 15 port options cover all your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, and three DCs.

