Save 15% on Priority e-bikes, Goal Zero 1500X power station now $1,260, and more

Headlining today’s top deals is the limited-time Valentine’s sale that is still taking 15% off Priority Bicycles’ three e-bike models starting from $1,444. It is joined by a few discounts on Goal Zero power stations and bundles, led by the Yeti 1500X Portable Power Station at $1,260, as well as the WORX 20V 5-inch Cordless Electric Pruning Saw for $100. Plus, all of today’s other best new Green Deals.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Save 15% on Priority Bicycles’ three e-bike models

Priority Bicycles’ Valentine’s Day specials are ending tonight, meaning you have less than 24 hours to take advantage of the 15% off promo code for its three e-bike models. The cheapest of the three is the Priority E-Classic Plus e-bike for $1,444.15 shipped, after using the code VDAY15 at checkout. Down from its $1,699 price tag, today’s deal gives you back $255 in savings, and lands as a return to the second-lowest price we’ve seen – beaten out only by the original launch promotion from earlier in 2023 that brought costs down to $1,399. You can learn more about this e-bike in our launch coverage.

The Priority E-Classic Plus comes equipped with a 250W front-hub motor paired alongside an integrated and removable 374Wh battery that can help you reach speeds of 20 MPH with a travel range of 20 to 60 miles on a single charge. This is possible with such a lower-wattage motor due to the exclusion of a throttle in favor of only offering three levels of pedal assistance. Taking a more European approach, the slim design of this e-bike comes in at only 49 pounds total and offers features such as fenders on both wheels, puncture-resistant tires, front and rear integrated lights, and a digital display that gives you your speed, battery level, and pedal assistance adjustment.

If you’re looking for a beach cruiser model, you’ll also find the Priority E-Coast e-bike for $1,699.99 shipped, after using the code VDAY15 at checkout. Down from its regular $1,999 and touted as “the ONLY electric belt drive beach cruiser on the market,” it arrives with a 500W rear-hub motor and 576Wh battery that propels the e-bike to max speeds of 28 MPH for 20 to 60 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. It offers five levels of pedal assistance and, unlike the above model, a throttle option as well. It comes along with front and rear integrated lights, a rear-mounted rack that also hides the battery’s placement, 3-inch wide fat tires, and a digital display.

Goal Zero Yeti 1500X Power Station now $1,260

Amazon is offering the Goal Zero Yeti 1500X Portable Power Station for $1,259.99 shipped. Down from its $1,800 price tag, it kept at its MSRP for most of 2023, primarily for the first 10 months until Black Friday and Christmas sales brought costs down to $1,500 at the lowest. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $40 and landing at a new all-time low. This device provides a 1,516Wh capacity, with plenty of output ports to ensure everything you need to stay running remains running. The station itself is able to fully charge in 14 hours via a standard wall outlet and 18-36 hours with a Boulder 100 Briefcase Solar Panel. If you want a faster charge when you connect to a wall outlet though, by using the Goal Zero Yeti X 600W Power Supply, the station will be able to fill its battery in just three hours. For outputs, you’ll get two AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two 6mm ports, a regulated 12V port, and one car port. Head below to read more.

More Goal Zero power stations seeing Amazon discounts:

Goal Zero bundles seeing Amazon discounts:

WORX 20V 5-inch Cordless Electric Pruning Saw now $100

Best Buy is offering the WORX 20V 5-inch Cordless Electric Pruning Saw for $99.99 shipped. Down from its usual $160 price tag, it spent the first eight months mostly riding its MSRP, receiving only one discount down to its $89 low back in April. With fall’s arrival we saw four more minor discounts scattered over the last four months, even missing out on Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $11 above the all-time low. This 5-inch pruning saw comes equipped with a “high-efficiency motor” and a 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery that is able to fully charge within five hours. Its compact design allows it to fit in tight spaces far better than any standard size chainsaw, making it an ideal tool for any pruning jobs your garden and surrounding foliage may require. It features a 5-inch bar and chain that starts up with a simple squeeze of the trigger, with a whole array of built-in safety accessories to ensure a controlled experience. Head below to learn more.

Winter e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.