Scarbo SV Rover revealed as ‘first street-legal’ electric hypertruck with 1,000 hp

California-based Scarbo Vintage revealed the SV Rover, an ultra-rugged off-road monster of a vehicle. Dubbed the “world’s first street-legal hypertruck,” the SV Rover packs over 1,000 hp in all-electric form.

Meet the new SV Rover electric Hypertruck

Scarbo unveiled the SV Rover after 14 years of design and development. The California-based auto design and manufacturing firm is “pushing the boundaries” of performance with vehicles inspired by iconic designs.

The Rover is the third vehicle from its SV lineup, behind the SVF1 (inspired by the 1967 Ferrari 312 F1 car) and the SV RSR, based on the Porsche 911 for Ken Block’s Hoonipigasus Pikes Peak car.

Scarbo’s SV Rover is inspired by the classic Land Rover Defender 90. The truck was initially designed as a desert race truck for Baja, but the company converted it into a street legal hypertruck.

CEO Joe Scarbo claimed, “The SV Rover represents a new extreme in terms of off-road power, maneuverability, and capability.”

Scarbo’s SV Rover combines “classic British design with modern American muscle and technology” for a driving experience “beyond anything this side of a trophy truck.”

Scarbo SV Rover hypertruck (Source: Scarbo Vintage)

The hypertruck is equipped for high-speed desert racing and “low speed technical” off-roading. Its rugged design includes carbon fiber bodywork, massive wheel arches, 40″ tires on 20″ forged wheels, and circle LED headlights.

You can choose from the all-electric SV Rover, which includes over 1,000 hp (750 kW) and a 75 kWh battery. Scarbo also offers it with a supercharged V8.

Inside, the SV Rover electric Hypertuck features a 12.3″ digital gauge cluster and a 12.8″ infotainment. It also includes bucket seats and an Alcantara interior with billet aluminum accents.

Other basic features include push-button start, power door locks, power windows, and automatic climate control.

According to MotorAuthority, the hypertruck will start at $1.5 million. However, Scarbo said all vehicles are built to order, so prices depend on specs.

It will be interesting to see how the so-called “world’s first street-legal hypertruck” stacks up against the Rivian R1T or Tesla Cybertruck.

Would you pay $1.5M for the SV Rover hypertruck? Let us know what you think in the comments below.